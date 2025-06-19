Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
We're excited to announce a new feature designed to help you stay even more connected with the community! You can now follow the comment section of any article and get notified when a new comment is posted.

Gone are the days of manually checking back for updates. With this new functionality, you'll be notified directly in your personal notification center whenever someone adds to the conversation on an article you're interested in.

How it works:


Simply click the "Follow" button at the top of the comments section to be notified when someone posts a new comment on the article.

 

You must be logged in as a member to access this feature. If you don’t already have an account, you will be prompted to create one for free once you click on the “Follow” button. You can then see all of your alerts by clicking the bell icon in the top right corner of the website.

Image by PhoneArena - Introducing Comment Following
Image by PhoneArena


You can also see and manage all the threads you follow in the ‘Threads’ tab in your profile.

We hope this feature will give you the opportunity to be more connected with the community and drive deeper conversations. Give it a try on your favorite articles today!

