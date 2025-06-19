Introducing Comment Following



Gone are the days of manually checking back for updates. With this new functionality, you'll be notified directly in your personal notification center whenever someone adds to the conversation on an article you're interested in.

How it works:



Simply click the "Follow" button at the top of the comments section to be notified when someone posts a new comment on the article.









You must be logged in as a member to access this feature. If you don’t already have an account, you will be prompted to create one for free once you click on the “Follow” button. You can then see all of your alerts by clicking the bell icon in the top right corner of the website.







You can also see and manage all the threads you follow in the 'Threads' tab in your profile.



We hope this feature will give you the opportunity to be more connected with the community and drive deeper conversations. Give it a try on your favorite articles today!

