Insane design, invisible under-screen camera, huge battery: this might be the phone of your dreams



The company has been revealing teasers for the past couple of days, and the latest one is a video comparing the Nubia Z60 Ultra to the iPhone 15 Pro. Apart from the very interesting design, to say the least, there are a few other things worth noting. Let's see what the Nubia Z60 Ultra brings to the smartphone table.







Invisible under-display camera and all-screen design



One of the key points in the comparison video is the under-display camera of the Z60 Ultra. Nubia wants to show how much screen estate is preserved by going for an UDC solution rather than a pill-shaped cutout.



Many smartphone brands have been striving to achieve what's apparently the holy grail of smartphone design: the all-screen phone, and it seems that the under-display camera solution will be the way to go (even Samsung is adopting it in its foldables).



In the comparison video, the under-display camera on the Nubia Z60 Ultra looks practically invisible during the demo. Whether or not this would be the case in a real-life situation, and most importantly, what the quality of the selfie photos would be, is not clear at the moment.



The design of the back is pretty radical, not only because of the arrangement and look of the cameras but also color-wise. There's a variant called Starry Night that looks like a Van Gogh painting. Very cool!



The leaker Digital Chat Station also published some hands-on photos that show the flagship phone in detail.







Brighter screen than the one on the iPhone 15 Pro (subjectively)



Another key takeaway from the comparison video is that the screen of the Nubia Z60 Ultra looks subjectively brighter than the one on the iPhone 15 Pro. This comes with the huge caveat that screen brightness could be manually set, depends on the environment, and sometimes is not correctly represented in videos.



The display itself is a 6.8-inch, 120 Hz fast AMOLED with an integrated fingerprint sensor, another under-display system. The pixel density sits around 400 ppi, which is not the highest in the industry but pretty decent nonetheless.



Huge battery and the latest Snapdragon



Further down the specs sheet, we find a Qualcomm

Further down the specs sheet, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of flash storage, and a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 80 watt fast charging. This is by far the largest capacity we've seen in a flagship phone to date, but it's not exclusive to Nubia phones; the ROG series has been using 6,000 mAh batteries for quite some time.



The camera sensors under the flamboyant back design are a 50MP main sensor of unknown origin (most likely Sony's new LYT-808 we've been seeing in recent Chinese flagship launches) under a 35mm equivalent main lens, a 108MP telephoto, and a 50 or 64MP ultrawide camera with an 18mm focal length equivalent.



Official launch of the Nubia Z60 Ultra? Can I get this phone?



The Nubia Z60 Ultra will be officially launched on Tuesday, December 19th, and that's when we'll know for sure things like pricing and whether or not this phone will be available globally in some form.



Previous Nubia phones, such as the gaming Red Magic series, could be bought via the Nubia online store, and some models also appear on Amazon, so the chances are pretty good.

Have you always wanted your smartphone to look like two point-and-shoot cameras and a phone had an offspring? Your prayers have been answered, as the Nubia Z60 Ultra redefines smartphone design, and it's sure to polarize people's opinions with its looks.