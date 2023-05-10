Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Immersive 3D View will soon be available for your Google Maps directions

Apps Google
Immersive 3D View will soon be available for your Google Maps directions
At today's IO 2023 event, Google unveiled a range of updates for Google Maps that aim to make navigation and exploration easier and more convenient for users. One of the most significant updates is the new "Immersive View" feature, which will now be available for map routes.

"Immersive View" was introduced at last year's Google I/O and it provided a 3D-like view of key places and landmarks. However, this year, Google is taking this technology one step further and making it available for entire routes.

It uses computer vision and AI to combine billions of Street View and aerial images into a detailed digital picture that will allow you to see everything you need to know about your route at once. This technology displays all route data at once, such as bike lanes, sidewalks, crossroads, and parking while getting directions. There is also a time slider that shows you how air quality and traffic may change throughout the day.


This experience will launch in the summer in the U.S. and will be expanding to fifteen cities by the end of the year. Some of the cities that will benefit from this will be Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice.

Additionally, Google is making this experience available to developers that may want to build this into their own apps by launching a new Aeriel View API which is available starting today. Google is also launching an experimental release of Photorealistic 3D tiles via its Maps API. These tiles use the same 3D map source as Google Earth and outputs a 3D mesh model of real-world images textured with high resolution imagery.

These updates represent a significant step forward for Google Maps and demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to making navigation and exploration as easy and convenient as possible.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless