Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Almost $100 billion in revenue: Huawei had a terrific 2023

By
1comments
Huawei
Almost $100 billion in revenue: Huawei had a terrific 2023
Huawei continues to rebound with the strongest earnings growth since 2019, a new report from Reuters reads.

In 2023, Huawei witnessed its most significant growth spurt in four years, fueled by a resurgence in its consumer electronics sector and burgeoning revenues from budding ventures like smart car components.

For the company, that's a notable phase in its recovery from the impact of US sanctions, with overall revenue climbing 9.63% year-over-year to reach 704.2 billion yuan ($97.48 billion). The lion's share of this increase was attributed to the consumer business, which saw a 17.3% growth, amounting to 251.49 billion yuan.

That's hardly a surprise given Huawei's last year striking comeback in the 5G smartphone arena with the launch of the Mate 60, effectively making the US-imposed constraints and regulations irrelevant. Since 2019, Huawei has faced US technology access restrictions and was barred from accessing US-developed 5G chips for its smartphones. Despite these challenges, the firm notched up its third consecutive year of growth in 2023, even though revenues still trailed behind the 2020 zenith of 891.3 billion yuan (over $120 billion).

Huawei went without the usual press conference and product launch spectacle it had maintained since the onset of US sanctions. The report states that Rotating Chairman Ken Hu, in a press statement, aligned these outcomes with the company's projections, stating, "We've been through a lot over the past few years. But through one challenge after another, we've managed to grow."

The fiscal narrative of 2023 also recounted a 144.5% surge in net profits to 87 billion yuan, doubling the net profit margin to 12.35% compared to the prior year. This upturn was partly fueled by continued payments from the 2020 divestiture of the Honor smartphone lineup.

Recommended Stories

The upcoming Huawei P70 line


If the latest reports about the upcoming Huawei P70 line hold their own, we can expect the following devices:

  • Huawei P70
  • Huawei P70 Pro
  • Huawei P70 Pro+
  • Huawei P70 Art

…on April 2.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless