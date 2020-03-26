Get a look at the new product video for the 5G enabled Huawei P40 series

Android Huawei 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 26, 2020, 11:58 PM
Earlier today Huawei introduced its flagship series for the first half of 2020, the photography centered P40 line. This year there are three models, the P40, P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+. The P40 and P40 Pro will be released April 7th with prices started at the equivalent of $881.80 USD and $1,102.59 USD respectively. The P40 Pro+ is expected to launch in June priced at the equivalent of $1,544.11 USD.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ features an Ultra Vision Leica Penta Camera


After introducing the new handsets this morning, Huawei released a new product video titled Huawei P40 Series-The arrival of #visionaryphotography. The P40 Pro+ is equipped with an Ultra Vision Leica Penta Camera which includes a 50MP Wide camera, an 8MP Super Periscope Telephoto Lens with 10x optical zooms, 20x hybrid zoom and a 100x digital zoom, a second 8MP Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a Time of Flight depth sensor. The Huawei P40 Pro sports a 50MP Ultra Vision Wide camera, a 40MP Ultra-wide camera, a 12MP Telephoto with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x Max zoom and a Time of Flight depth sensor. The Huawei P40 features a 50MP Ultra Vision Wide camera, a 16MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 5x hybrid zoom and a 30x digital zoom. All three phones have a 32MP selfie camera although the Pro models are paired with a depth camera that allows the user to navigate the phone with a wave of his or her hand.


The video also shows off some of the great photographic features available such as the 7680fps Ultra-Slow Motion. And with audio zoom, the closer you zoom in to the subject while recording a video, the louder the audio from the subject becomes. And with Huawei Golden Snap, you can quickly use AI to remove any unwanted passersby from a photo. Speaking of AI, the technology is used to recommend the best photo in a series captured by the phone's camera.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ and P40 Pro are both available in White or Black Ceramic sporting a 6.58-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1200 x 2640 resolution. That works out to an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The Pro models have a "quad-curve" waterfall display which slopes down not just at the sides, but also at the top and bottom. Both are powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC which includes an integrated 5G modem chip. The P40 Pro comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage while the P40 Pro+ is equipped with 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Both models are equipped with a 4200mAh battery that charges at 40W both with and without wires. The P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ are certified IP68 which means that they are impervious to dust and can be submerged in water as deep as nearly 5-feet for up to 30 minutes.

The Huawei P40 is available in Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, and Black; it comes with a 6.1-inch OLED panel carrying an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It too is powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset and features 8GB of memory paired with 128GB of storage. The 3800mAh battery included with the device charges at 22.5W with a charging brick. This model does not support wireless charging and is protected from splashes and light rain (IP53).

On Thursday, we told you that the head of Huawei's consumer business, Richard Yu, says that China is now open for business. The unveiling of the P40 series and the reaction to the new models will help us gauge whether the largest smartphone market in the world is all the way back from the nightmare that is COVID-19. The big questions are whether Chinese consumers are financially able to buy pricey handsets and whether they actually feel like making these purchases.

