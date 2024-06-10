Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Huawei introduces another affordable tablet with premium build

By
0comments
Huawei introduces another affordable tablet with premium build
Despite having its smartphone business sabotaged in the United States, Huawei had a great 2023 and the current year shapes up to be at least just as good. If you don’t live in the United States, you can still buy the Chinese company’s products, some of which offering great bang for the buck.

One such product is the new Huawei MatePad SE 11, a tablet that promises to be affordable even though it offers some premium features, especially when it comes to design.

The sequel to the 2022 MatePad SE, the new tablet features a premium finish and comes in two colors: Crystal Blue and Nebula Gray. Huawei has already gone live with the tablet’s website, so we already know it measures 252.3 x 163.8 x 6.9mm and weighs 475g (battery included).

Huawei MatePad SE 11 sports a large 11-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Huawei also includes a self-explanatory eBook mode just in case you want to use the tablet for reading.



One the back, the MatePad SE 11 features pretty standard 8-megapixel camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. More importantly, the MatePad SE 11 comes with an M-Pen Lite stylus, which can be used to write, draw, and take notes directly on the tablet.

Unfortunately, the listing on its website doesn’t mention what type of chipset it packs, but rumor has the MatePad SE 11 is equipped with either a Kirin 710A or a Snapdragon 680 processor.



Huawei has multiple versions of MatePad SE 11 available based on the amount of memory, including 64 and 128GB internal storage variants, as well as 4, 6, and 8GB RAM models.

The tablet doesn’t have cellular connectivity, but it does feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a decent 7700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

There’s no word on pricing and availability yet, but we suspect Huawei will shed more light on these important aspects very soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless