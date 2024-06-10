Huawei introduces another affordable tablet with premium build
Up Next:
Despite having its smartphone business sabotaged in the United States, Huawei had a great 2023 and the current year shapes up to be at least just as good. If you don’t live in the United States, you can still buy the Chinese company’s products, some of which offering great bang for the buck.
One such product is the new Huawei MatePad SE 11, a tablet that promises to be affordable even though it offers some premium features, especially when it comes to design.
Huawei MatePad SE 11 sports a large 11-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Huawei also includes a self-explanatory eBook mode just in case you want to use the tablet for reading.
One the back, the MatePad SE 11 features pretty standard 8-megapixel camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. More importantly, the MatePad SE 11 comes with an M-Pen Lite stylus, which can be used to write, draw, and take notes directly on the tablet.
Huawei has multiple versions of MatePad SE 11 available based on the amount of memory, including 64 and 128GB internal storage variants, as well as 4, 6, and 8GB RAM models.
The tablet doesn’t have cellular connectivity, but it does feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a decent 7700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.
There’s no word on pricing and availability yet, but we suspect Huawei will shed more light on these important aspects very soon.
One such product is the new Huawei MatePad SE 11, a tablet that promises to be affordable even though it offers some premium features, especially when it comes to design.
The sequel to the 2022 MatePad SE, the new tablet features a premium finish and comes in two colors: Crystal Blue and Nebula Gray. Huawei has already gone live with the tablet’s website, so we already know it measures 252.3 x 163.8 x 6.9mm and weighs 475g (battery included).
Huawei MatePad SE 11 sports a large 11-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Huawei also includes a self-explanatory eBook mode just in case you want to use the tablet for reading.
Huawei MatePad SE 11
One the back, the MatePad SE 11 features pretty standard 8-megapixel camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. More importantly, the MatePad SE 11 comes with an M-Pen Lite stylus, which can be used to write, draw, and take notes directly on the tablet.
Unfortunately, the listing on its website doesn’t mention what type of chipset it packs, but rumor has the MatePad SE 11 is equipped with either a Kirin 710A or a Snapdragon 680 processor.
Huawei has multiple versions of MatePad SE 11 available based on the amount of memory, including 64 and 128GB internal storage variants, as well as 4, 6, and 8GB RAM models.
The tablet doesn’t have cellular connectivity, but it does feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, and a decent 7700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.
There’s no word on pricing and availability yet, but we suspect Huawei will shed more light on these important aspects very soon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: