The Huawei Mate X2 could closely resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young has heard from reliable sources within the industry that Huawei has plans to fit the foldable Mate X2 with an in-folding display rather than an outward-folding panel.That decision essentially means Huawei is looking to ditch the unique Mate X and Mate Xs foldable design in favor of something that closely resembles the foldable Samsung Galaxy Fold & Z Fold 2.The new smartphone will once again feature an 8.03-inch display, according to Ross Young, with the key difference being the way it folds. Huawei hopes to source panels from both long-time partner BOE and Samsung.

The Huawei Mate X2 looks set to be the first non-Samsung foldable to feature a Samsung display as a result. But unlike the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 2, Huawei will be using plastic rather than ultra-thin glass.

The Huawei Mate X2 won't feature a Kirin chipset

Previous Huawei foldables have been introduced at MWC in February at Barcelona, so perhaps the Huawei Mate X2 will follow a similar announcement timeline by making an appearance at the 2021 edition.



The device, which is codenamed ‘Teton’ internally, should borrow several flagships features such as the cameras from other Huawei flagships. But the all-important chipset won’t be a homegrown Kirin offering.



Huawei recently confirmed that it will stop manufacturing Kirin chipsets on Tuesday, September 15, due to restrictions imposed by the US Government on the company. Devices launched after the Mate 40 series will use different chips.



The most probable partnership includes a deal with MediaTek to use its chipsets inside future Huawei devices. But Qualcomm recently expressed an interest in supplying the company with Snapdragon processors, although it would need permission from the US government to do so.



