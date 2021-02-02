Instagram’s new ‘recently deleted’ feature lets you restore deleted posts
How to restore deleted Instagram posts
The new feature (via SlashGear), which is rolling out now to users worldwide, is called ‘Recently Deleted’ and does exactly what you’d expect — it gives you the option to restore previously deleted content.
Recently Deleted works with regular feed posts such as photos and videos, as well as newer content formats like Reels, Stories, and IGTV videos. Users will have up to 24 hours to restore Stories and 30 days to restore other deleted content.
In order to guarantee the real owner of the account is restoring posts, Instagram users will have to confirm their identity via SMS or email. The same applies when permanently deleting content.
- Tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the profile tab
- Tap Settings
- Tap Recently Deleted
- Select a post
- Tap Restore