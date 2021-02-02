Instagram’s new ‘recently deleted’ feature lets you restore deleted posts

How to restore deleted Instagram posts





To restore your deleted Instagram content, do the following:



Tap the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the profile tab

Tap Settings

Tap Recently Deleted

Select a post

Tap Restore

Another day, another new Instagram feature. Only this time the social media platform isn’t introducing an extra way to share content, but rather a way to recuperate deleted posts.The new feature (via), which is rolling out now to users worldwide, is called ‘Recently Deleted’ and does exactly what you’d expect — it gives you the option to restore previously deleted content.Instagram is positioning the new feature as useful against hackers, which have become a serious issue in recent years, but it’ll also be useful for anybody that accidentally deletes content.Recently Deleted works with regular feed posts such as photos and videos, as well as newer content formats like Reels, Stories, and IGTV videos. Users will have up to 24 hours to restore Stories and 30 days to restore other deleted content.In order to guarantee the real owner of the account is restoring posts, Instagram users will have to confirm their identity via SMS or email. The same applies when permanently deleting content.