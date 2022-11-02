If you're a persuasive type, you might be able to get Google to pay for your Pixel 7 series phone

Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

What is Google's Pixel Superfan program? According to the company, Pixel Superfan "is a program for people who love Pixel products. We were inspired to create this program because we know many of you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where we could get to know each other. There is no cost to joining and you can be involved as much or as little as you want. We hope that you’ll want to connect with us and with each other."

Suppose we told you that if you join the program and convince enough friends and family members to buy a Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or a Pixel 6a, Google will give them a code worth $100 toward a future purchase. And the Superfan (which is you in this example), also gets $100. Now perhaps this writer's math skills have eroded over the years, but using a trusty abacus we can calculate that if you can get enough pals and relatives to shell out for a new Pixel, you can earn enough reward money to buy a new one yourself.

We should point out that Google limits the number of $100 rewards you can earn this way to 10 which caps the referral program at $1,000. Still, that is more than enough to pick up a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro for free.

Who can join the program? Glad you asked. Google says, "You can join the program if you’ve received an invitation to participate from Google, are 18 years of age or older, and a resident of the United States. Unfortunately, invitations are non-transferable. Google LLC and Alphabet LLC employees and members of the press are not eligible to participate." Unfortunately, that last line excludes yours truly from becoming a member.

In addition, government officials are not allowed to join and Google points out that this includes "members of royal families." Sorry King Charles. And we wonder whether this includes ostracized Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

Besides possibly earning your way to a free Pixel 7 by collecting enough $100 codes, Pixel Superfans get perks such as gifts, special deals, and invitations to special events. You'll also be among the first to know when new products and features are available. And in addition to getting the $100 credit, the first time that one of your referrals buys a Pixel, you will get a limited-edition hat, water bottle, and pin.

To get the ball rolling, tap on this link and fill out the survey. Google will email you with a response. If you become a Pixel Superfan, you can choose to opt out at any time and Google says that it will make it clear when you might be asked to pay for a Superfan experience. Google also asks Pixel Superfans who post on social media about the perks they receive from the program to add a #GiftFromGoogle hashtag.
