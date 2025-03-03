Fusion X1 is the first smartphone designed for teens that requires a subscription

When it comes to hardware, HMD Fusion X1 is a very basic Android smartphone | Image credit: HMD

Xplora's subscription-based app is what makes the Fusion X1 interesting | Image credit: HMD

An active subscription to Xplora gives you access to a customizable app and internet access. In addition, it includes continuous location tracking at 20 second intervals with safe zone, emergency SOS calling, low battery alerts, and remote device access for parents.



There’s also a School Mode that’s making sure your kid is focusing on what matters and distractions are minimized during school hours. Basically, access to select apps and features is restricted during certain hours.



All these features can be tailored to fit your needs. In fact, all the management can be done remotely through the Xplora app, on the parents’ own device.





— Sten Kirkbak, founder and CEO of Xplora Technologies AS, March 2025

While these parental controls seem pretty solid, HMD wants to do even more by integrating real-time protection against harmful content. In this regard, the Finnish company plans to launch on-device AI-powered protection, automatically detecting and blocking harmful content before it reaches the user, without relying on external apps that can be bypassed.



HMD is the first company that will use this technology developed in partnership with SafeToNet, which should make its debut sometime this summer.



The Fusion X1 features a customizable School Mode | Image credit: HMD



The hardware side of the Fusion X1 isn’t as exciting as the software part. This is purely an affordable smartphone with basic features. For starters, it sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.



Under the hood, the Fusion X1 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and either 6/128 GB or 8/256 GB (expandable via microSD). The phone features a dual camera (108 MP main + 2 MP macro) and a 50-megapixel selfie snapper. Unfortunately, the phone ships with Android 14 and will only get two years of major OS updates.

