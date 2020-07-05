Waze has hidden a secret Mood emoticon; here's how you can get it to appear on your phone





Some of the possible Mood choices include Funny, Sunny, Zombified, Wild, Chill, Furious, Geeky, Happy, Loved-up, Sneaky, Eco-friendly, Proud, Sad, Skeptical, Shy, Carsick, Zen and Speedy. To change your Mood , open the app, and tap on the Search box at the lower left of the screen. Tap on your name at the top of the screen to be taken to the "My Waze" screen. Click on Mood and select your emoticon.





That sounds easy enough, but according to autoevolution , there is a hidden "Monster Mood" emoticon that you can select by tapping in a code. To summon the monster, you need to first make sure that you have updated Waze to the latest version of the iOS or Android app. Open the app and tap on Search. Instead of typing in a destination under your name, type in ##@morph. You will find that a one-eyed purple monster is now your selected emoticon right above your name on the My Waze page. It couldn't be easier.









Waze says that it is continuing to work on adding more Mood emoticons. "There is such an expansive world there for us to dig into, with so many unique emotions and feelings that we can represent through the Moods (our first set of 30 is just the beginning). We want to represent all different types of people in all different moments on their journey, and make people smile…even when there might not be much to smile about."







