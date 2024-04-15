Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes

Despite their appearance as nothing more than screenshots, simple drawings, or petite GIFs, memes can be surprisingly complex and meaningful, often conveying deep philosophical insights or life lessons.

That's why, if ever in doubt, it's better to ask somebody about a meme's true meaning. Did I say "somebody"? Oops, I mean something.

Something like Grok, Elon Musk's xAI creation. Now, Grok has a new version: Grok-1.5 Vision.

Mr. SpaceX/Neuralink/Tesla recently launched Grok-1.5 – that was shortly after Google unveiled Gemini 1.5 last month. Although Musk's xAI claimed that Grok-1.5 LLM approaches the performance of GPT-4, it lacks multimodal capability. However, xAI's newly announced Grok-1.5 Vision overcomes this limitation by seamlessly processing both textual and visual information (via MSPowerUser).

Connecting the digital and physical worlds


Grok-1.5 Vision (a.k.a. Grok-1.5V) represents xAI's inaugural multimodal model designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical realms. According to a recent blog post by the company, Grok excels in benchmark testings, demonstrating superior real-world spatial understanding. Additionally, Grok-1.5V has the capability to interpret a diverse range of visual data, encompassing documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs.

Some notable applications of Grok-1.5V include generating code from diagrams, calculating calorie counts, crafting bedtime stories based on drawings, or helping meme aficionados get a better understanding of memes.

xAI asserts that Grok-1.5V surpasses the competition's latest AI creations, like Google's Gemini Pro, in benchmark testings.

While Grok-1.5V is not currently available, xAI plans to release it soon for early testers and existing Grok users as a preview.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

