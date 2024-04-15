Up Next:
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Despite their appearance as nothing more than screenshots, simple drawings, or petite GIFs, memes can be surprisingly complex and meaningful, often conveying deep philosophical insights or life lessons.
That's why, if ever in doubt, it's better to ask somebody about a meme's true meaning. Did I say "somebody"? Oops, I mean something.
Mr. SpaceX/Neuralink/Tesla recently launched Grok-1.5 – that was shortly after Google unveiled Gemini 1.5 last month. Although Musk's xAI claimed that Grok-1.5 LLM approaches the performance of GPT-4, it lacks multimodal capability. However, xAI's newly announced Grok-1.5 Vision overcomes this limitation by seamlessly processing both textual and visual information (via MSPowerUser).
Grok-1.5 Vision (a.k.a. Grok-1.5V) represents xAI's inaugural multimodal model designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical realms. According to a recent blog post by the company, Grok excels in benchmark testings, demonstrating superior real-world spatial understanding. Additionally, Grok-1.5V has the capability to interpret a diverse range of visual data, encompassing documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs.
Some notable applications of Grok-1.5V include generating code from diagrams, calculating calorie counts, crafting bedtime stories based on drawings, or helping meme aficionados get a better understanding of memes.
xAI asserts that Grok-1.5V surpasses the competition's latest AI creations, like Google's Gemini Pro, in benchmark testings.
While Grok-1.5V is not currently available, xAI plans to release it soon for early testers and existing Grok users as a preview.
That's why, if ever in doubt, it's better to ask somebody about a meme's true meaning. Did I say "somebody"? Oops, I mean something.
Something like Grok, Elon Musk's xAI creation. Now, Grok has a new version: Grok-1.5 Vision.
Mr. SpaceX/Neuralink/Tesla recently launched Grok-1.5 – that was shortly after Google unveiled Gemini 1.5 last month. Although Musk's xAI claimed that Grok-1.5 LLM approaches the performance of GPT-4, it lacks multimodal capability. However, xAI's newly announced Grok-1.5 Vision overcomes this limitation by seamlessly processing both textual and visual information (via MSPowerUser).
Connecting the digital and physical worlds
Grok-1.5 Vision (a.k.a. Grok-1.5V) represents xAI's inaugural multimodal model designed to bridge the gap between digital and physical realms. According to a recent blog post by the company, Grok excels in benchmark testings, demonstrating superior real-world spatial understanding. Additionally, Grok-1.5V has the capability to interpret a diverse range of visual data, encompassing documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots, and photographs.
Some notable applications of Grok-1.5V include generating code from diagrams, calculating calorie counts, crafting bedtime stories based on drawings, or helping meme aficionados get a better understanding of memes.
Recommended Stories
While Grok-1.5V is not currently available, xAI plans to release it soon for early testers and existing Grok users as a preview.
Things that are NOT allowed: