Grab this free 4K Pixel 9-inspired wallpaper collection!
Nobody knows where mobile technology will go. Will it be foldables, rollables, or a new category of gadgets we've never imagined? The future is unclear, but Google's Pixel 9 family pushes the envelope in the present, and it's giving us what's probably the purest Android vision out there. We felt inspired by its radically enhanced visual identity, which is why we decided to create a brand new wallpaper collection that takes the Pixel 9's wallpaper style to a whole new level!
Our new 4K wallpaper collection follows the bold new vision of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. The Pixel 9's revamped design is reflected in the wallpapers' rich tones and striking, dynamic gradients. We built upon the abstract spherical shapes of the original Pixel 9 wallpapers and developed the idea further with a glassy, reflective, smooth-surface shapes that exude richness and attraction. These designs can perfectly complement the Pixel 9's visual identity, but of course, they are completely universal and abstract, so they will absolutely fit any smartphone out there.
Whether on the OLED screen of the Pixel 9 or some other smartphone, these wallpapers will keep your screen shiny, modern and vibrant. Enjoy!
Hit the download button to get the entire collection in glorious, delicious 4K resolution!
