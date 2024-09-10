Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Grab this free 4K Pixel 9-inspired wallpaper collection!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AI-generated wallpapers inspired by the Pixel 9
Nobody knows where mobile technology will go. Will it be foldables, rollables, or a new category of gadgets we've never imagined? The future is unclear, but Google's Pixel 9 family pushes the envelope in the present, and it's giving us what's probably the purest Android vision out there. We felt inspired by its radically enhanced visual identity, which is why we decided to create a brand new wallpaper collection that takes the Pixel 9's wallpaper style to a whole new level!

Hit the download button to get the entire collection in glorious, delicious 4K resolution!
Hit the download button to get the entire collection in glorious, delicious 4K resolution!

Our new 4K wallpaper collection follows the bold new vision of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. The Pixel 9's revamped design is reflected in the wallpapers' rich tones and striking, dynamic gradients. We built upon the abstract spherical shapes of the original Pixel 9 wallpapers and developed the idea further with a glassy, reflective, smooth-surface shapes that exude richness and attraction. These designs can perfectly complement the Pixel 9's visual identity, but of course, they are completely universal and abstract, so they will absolutely fit any smartphone out there.

Whether on the OLED screen of the Pixel 9 or some other smartphone, these wallpapers will keep your screen shiny, modern and vibrant. Enjoy!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/34-200/Radoslav-S.jpg
Rad Slavov Editor-in-chief, Reviewer and Author
Rad Slavov is the Editor-in-Chief at PhoneArena. He joined the media in 2008, right on the cusp of the modern smartphone revolution. Through time and perseverance, he amassed a great deal of knowledge and industry know-how, allowing him to guide and organize the company's growing line-up of talented content creators and ever-expanding content portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while
Amazon launches a new Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) deal, possibly for a short while

Latest News

OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless