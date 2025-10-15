Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected differences General Aleksandar Anastasov • Published: Oct 15, 2025, 6:55 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Picorosan Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... So the only real difference is a better camera, and screen is a bit brighter. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Nostromo Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I feel that the best camera module on any recent Samsung flagship is to be found on the Note20 Ultra 5G which was released in August 2020. Those five years seem to have gone by in a blink. Like Reactions All Quote Phillthedrill Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... The telephoto camera is 12MP on the S25 ultra and will be downgraded to 10MP on the S26 ultra. IceUniverse on Twitter confirmed a lot of information. There is only the tiniest bit of difference between the S25 ultra and S26 ultra. Samsung has been stagnant for a long time and TM Rog should be fired! Like Reactions All Quote Lolee71 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I have a S25 ultra and I've been practically pacing the floors waiting on the S26 to come out. One of the reasons I was so excited was bc of the rumor of Perplexity replacing Gemini so I was sad to read that it is not going to. Then I see that not much is really changing and I'm thinking now I'm going to just hold on to my S25 and wait until the following year when the S27 Ultra comes out. I will have to wait until the phone is actually released and Samsung confirms the new changes to completely make up my mind but I am no longer excited about the S26 release. 😭 Like 1 Reactions All Quote Copsblow Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Nostromo said: I feel that the best camera module on any recent Samsung flagship is to be found on the Note20 Ultra 5G which was released in August 2020. Those five years seem to have gone by in a blink. ... The fact that you could use the flash with the wide angle lens made it exceptionally useful when recording video of certain close range activities😂 Like 1 Reactions All Quote Nostromo Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Copsblow said: The fact that you could use the flash with the wide angle lens made it exceptionally useful when recording video of certain close range activities😂 ... Hear, hear. Like Reactions All Quote Jeremysdad Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Lolee71 said: I have a S25 ultra and I've been practically pacing the floors waiting on the S26 to come out. One of the reasons I was so excited was bc of the rumor of Perplexity replacing Gemini so I was sad to read that it is not going to. Then I see that not much is really changing and I'm thinking now I'm going to just hold on to my S25 and wait until the following year when the S27 Ultra comes out. I will have to wait until the phone is actually released and Samsung confirms the new changes to completely make up my mind but I am no longer excited about the S26 release. 😭 ... Yeah, we're going to hold onto these S25Us for 4 or so years like we did the S21Us we sent as trade-ins. That's about the sweet spot for actually being able to notice a real difference between old and new, imo.and it gives us 2+ years of $70 cheaper a month phone bills. Haha.My S21U was still a champ when I boxed it up. Battery life may have degraded a bit, but not a ton. My wife's was having port moisture alarm issues and would sometimes prevent her from charging, so it was time. Like Reactions All Quote BobmC8 Arena Apprentice • 3h agoedited ... There's nothing that makes me feel compelled to upgrade from my S24U, either. Year to year changes have become so minor that 3 years is the minimum for an upgrade to make sense. Four years is not unreasonable. And that's true not just of Samsung, but of just about every manufacturer. Phone tech is mature technology. Expecting dramatic changes year to year is like expecting a car model to show big changes every year. Just not gonna happen any more. Like Reactions All Quote RKusaf Arena Apprentice • 2h ago ↵BobmC8 said: There's nothing that makes me feel compelled to upgrade from my S24U, either. Year to year changes have become so minor that 3 years is the minimum for an upgrade to make sense. Four years is not unreasonable. And that's true not just of Samsung, but of just about every manufacturer. Phone tech is mature technology. Expecting dramatic changes year to year is like expecting a car model to show big changes every year. Just not gonna happen any more. ... Envious of you, I regret upgrading to this S25U ever since I traded in my S24U. Battery is weaker, camera is a downgrade... just a snake oil product. Since the big change, space zoom and all that, the S24U was the peak of the Ultra line imho. Not at all looking forward to the S26U, assuming these rumored specs are factual when January hits. Slightly upgraded MP and a fire hazard battery? No thanks. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I feel that the best camera module on any recent Samsung flagship is to be found on the Note20 Ultra 5G which was released in August 2020. Those five years seem to have gone by in a blink.
The fact that you could use the flash with the wide angle lens made it exceptionally useful when recording video of certain close range activities😂
I have a S25 ultra and I've been practically pacing the floors waiting on the S26 to come out. One of the reasons I was so excited was bc of the rumor of Perplexity replacing Gemini so I was sad to read that it is not going to. Then I see that not much is really changing and I'm thinking now I'm going to just hold on to my S25 and wait until the following year when the S27 Ultra comes out. I will have to wait until the phone is actually released and Samsung confirms the new changes to completely make up my mind but I am no longer excited about the S26 release. 😭
There's nothing that makes me feel compelled to upgrade from my S24U, either. Year to year changes have become so minor that 3 years is the minimum for an upgrade to make sense. Four years is not unreasonable. And that's true not just of Samsung, but of just about every manufacturer. Phone tech is mature technology. Expecting dramatic changes year to year is like expecting a car model to show big changes every year. Just not gonna happen any more.