Discussion - Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected differences

Picorosan
Picorosan
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

So the only real difference is a better camera, and screen is a bit brighter.

Nostromo
Nostromo
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I feel that the best camera module on any recent Samsung flagship is to be found on the Note20 Ultra 5G which was released in August 2020. Those five years seem to have gone by in a blink.

Phillthedrill
Phillthedrill
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

The telephoto camera is 12MP on the S25 ultra and will be downgraded to 10MP on the S26 ultra. IceUniverse on Twitter confirmed a lot of information. There is only the tiniest bit of difference between the S25 ultra and S26 ultra. Samsung has been stagnant for a long time and TM Rog should be fired!

Lolee71
Lolee71
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I have a S25 ultra and I've been practically pacing the floors waiting on the S26 to come out. One of the reasons I was so excited was bc of the rumor of Perplexity replacing Gemini so I was sad to read that it is not going to. Then I see that not much is really changing and I'm thinking now I'm going to just hold on to my S25 and wait until the following year when the S27 Ultra comes out. I will have to wait until the phone is actually released and Samsung confirms the new changes to completely make up my mind but I am no longer excited about the S26 release. 😭

Copsblow
Copsblow
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Nostromo said:

I feel that the best camera module on any recent Samsung flagship is to be found on the Note20 Ultra 5G which was released in August 2020. Those five years seem to have gone by in a blink.

The fact that you could use the flash with the wide angle lens made it exceptionally useful when recording video of certain close range activities😂

Nostromo
Nostromo
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Copsblow said:

The fact that you could use the flash with the wide angle lens made it exceptionally useful when recording video of certain close range activities😂

Hear, hear.

Jeremysdad
Jeremysdad
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵Lolee71 said:

I have a S25 ultra and I've been practically pacing the floors waiting on the S26 to come out. One of the reasons I was so excited was bc of the rumor of Perplexity replacing Gemini so I was sad to read that it is not going to. Then I see that not much is really changing and I'm thinking now I'm going to just hold on to my S25 and wait until the following year when the S27 Ultra comes out. I will have to wait until the phone is actually released and Samsung confirms the new changes to completely make up my mind but I am no longer excited about the S26 release. 😭

Yeah, we're going to hold onto these S25Us for 4 or so years like we did the S21Us we sent as trade-ins. That's about the sweet spot for actually being able to notice a real difference between old and new, imo.and it gives us 2+ years of $70 cheaper a month phone bills. Haha.


My S21U was still a champ when I boxed it up. Battery life may have degraded a bit, but not a ton. My wife's was having port moisture alarm issues and would sometimes prevent her from charging, so it was time.

BobmC8
BobmC8
Arena Apprentice
• 3h agoedited

There's nothing that makes me feel compelled to upgrade from my S24U, either. Year to year changes have become so minor that 3 years is the minimum for an upgrade to make sense. Four years is not unreasonable. And that's true not just of Samsung, but of just about every manufacturer. Phone tech is mature technology. Expecting dramatic changes year to year is like expecting a car model to show big changes every year. Just not gonna happen any more.

RKusaf
RKusaf
Arena Apprentice
• 2h ago
↵BobmC8 said:

There's nothing that makes me feel compelled to upgrade from my S24U, either. Year to year changes have become so minor that 3 years is the minimum for an upgrade to make sense. Four years is not unreasonable. And that's true not just of Samsung, but of just about every manufacturer. Phone tech is mature technology. Expecting dramatic changes year to year is like expecting a car model to show big changes every year. Just not gonna happen any more.

Envious of you, I regret upgrading to this S25U ever since I traded in my S24U. Battery is weaker, camera is a downgrade... just a snake oil product. Since the big change, space zoom and all that, the S24U was the peak of the Ultra line imho. Not at all looking forward to the S26U, assuming these rumored specs are factual when January hits. Slightly upgraded MP and a fire hazard battery? No thanks.

