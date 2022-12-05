Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs

Google
Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with a Tensor 2 processor specs
The Google Pixel Fold announcement and release date are fast approaching, it seems, as a new Google phone codenamed Felix has appeared at Geekbench, and that internal title often being associated with Google's upcoming handset with foldable display made by Samsung.

The benchmark listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, includes a test on the new Google Pixel Tensor G2 processor with Mali-G710 GPU, with 1047 points score in the single-core and 3257 in the multi-core benchmarks. While the scores themselves aren't very impressive, they rarely are on an engineering prototype, plus Google's Tensor line is not one known for high clock speeds or ultrafast performance, but rather AI and image processing optimizations.


That's not the first time we are hearing that the Pixel Fold will be powered by a Tensor processor, too, so where there is smoke, there might be fire as well. Previously, when Google's foldable phone was just a twinkle in the engineering team's eyes, it used to be codenamed Passport (because it folds, obviously), and at the time was scheduled to come with a modem referenced as "g5123b."

While that is an off-the-shelf Samsung Exynos 5G modem made on the 7nm process that is present in the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel Fold got delayed by a year or so and with the Tensor G2 processor came a brand new custom Samsung Exynos 5300 5G modem, so that's what will most likely be in the Pixel Fold as well.

While this mean that the Google Pixel Fold will have quite a lot of Samsung-made components, starting with the displays and finishing with the chipset, the big question about the camera department remains. 

Google Pixel phones pride themselves in taking one of the best pictures around, even with middling camera hardware that makers of foldable phones often install on their handsets due to the lack of space in the thin phone halves when unfurled. That remains the big mystery, even though sources tip that the Pixel 7 Pro camera strip kit may make its way over to the Fold as well, as you can see on Front Page Tech's renders above. 

That won't be unprecedented, as Huawei has had a Mate X2 foldable phone with periscope zoom camera for a while now, plus Google's foldable zoom optics don't go to 10x magnification as Samsung's do, so it may just find a space to fit everything in when time comes to unleash its first foldable phone around the I/O event next year.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs
Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs
This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4
This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4
All versions of Apple's newest iPad are on sale at unbeatable $50 discounts
All versions of Apple's newest iPad are on sale at unbeatable $50 discounts
Nothing plans to make something for the US market; challenge Apple
Nothing plans to make something for the US market; challenge Apple
Perfect gift idea for the frequent traveler: Timekettle translator earbuds!
Perfect gift idea for the frequent traveler: Timekettle translator earbuds!
The UK government reveals its plans to link remote areas with broadband from satellites
The UK government reveals its plans to link remote areas with broadband from satellites

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless