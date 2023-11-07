Google wants to help you find holiday deals easier using Chrome and Search

Source - Google's "The Keyword" blog





On desktop, Chrome can now proactively look for discount codes to help shoppers save money when they shop. When shoppers open a new tab in Chrome, they may see a "Resume browsing" card with products they recently viewed on shopping sites. If there is an active promotion available for any of those products, Chrome will let them know. Shoppers can also click on the new Discount tag icon in the Chrome address bar to see available coupon codes for the product page they're on.Additionally, Google is also expanding its Search "price insights" to Chrome on desktop. These features show shoppers the typical price range and a price history graph for a product, so they can make informed decisions about when to buy. To see price insights, shoppers can look for the "Shopping insights" label in the Chrome address bar.For those always on the lookout for a good deal, Google is making it easier to set price drop alerts from both Search and Chrome. On mobile devices, shoppers can click the bell icon next to a product name on Search to get email and push notifications if that product's price drops. On desktop, shoppers can bookmark products in a new Shopping list folder in Chrome to get price tracking updates, if available.However, if you are looking for inspiration, Google also shared its annual Holiday 100 gift guide — based on the year's trending searches. This year's gift guide features a variety of products, including smart home devices, wearable technology, gaming consoles, and toys, ensuring that you never run out of gift-giving ideas this holiday season.