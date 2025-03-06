GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google is testing something that could kill the internet as you know it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A phone with the Google search bar on its screen.
You probably can't remember your very first Google search query, but you may have to remember your next, as it could be the last "traditional" search.

Google is testing an AI-only version of its search engine: the experimental version was launched on Wednesday, March 5 for select users.

The new, radical version of the search engine completely removes the blue links that we're (so) used to and instead, Google offers AI-generated summaries as an answer to your search.

The feature is called AI Mode and is accessible to Google One AI Premium subscribers (that's the $19.99 per month plan that offers expanded cloud storage and exclusive Google AI tools). Users who wish to give it a spin can activate this AI Mode from the search results page by selecting a dedicated tab alongside existing options like Images and Maps.

According to Robby Stein, Google's vice president of product, AI Mode was introduced in response to user feedback requesting AI-generated responses for a wider range of searches.

Unlike standard AI Overviews, which have been gradually appearing above traditional search results in over 100 countries, AI Mode presents more detailed summaries along with links to cited sources. Instead of the familiar ten blue links, users are provided with a search bar designed for follow-up questions.

Google states that AI Mode is powered by a specialized version of its Gemini 2.0 model, optimized for complex reasoning and advanced query handling.

The company’s search business, which generated the bulk of Alphabet’s $350 billion revenue in 2024, is under increasing pressure from AI-driven competitors. Microsoft-backed OpenAI introduced search functionality in ChatGPT last October, posing a significant challenge to Google's dominance.

Ruth Porat, investment chief at Alphabet (Google's parent company), emphasized recently that integrating AI into search remains the company’s top priority. However, Google's growing reliance on AI has raised concerns among publishers.

In February, edtech firm Chegg filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing its AI-generated previews of reducing demand for original content and threatening the business models of content creators.

Well, this AI Mode could very well be the end of the Internet as we know it, if the Big G decides to ditch the blue links for everyone out ther – Google searches are a huge part of it!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless