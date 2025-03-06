Google is testing something that could kill the internet as you know it
You probably can't remember your very first Google search query, but you may have to remember your next, as it could be the last "traditional" search.
Google is testing an AI-only version of its search engine: the experimental version was launched on Wednesday, March 5 for select users.
The new, radical version of the search engine completely removes the blue links that we're (so) used to and instead, Google offers AI-generated summaries as an answer to your search.
According to Robby Stein, Google's vice president of product, AI Mode was introduced in response to user feedback requesting AI-generated responses for a wider range of searches.
Google states that AI Mode is powered by a specialized version of its Gemini 2.0 model, optimized for complex reasoning and advanced query handling.
The company’s search business, which generated the bulk of Alphabet’s $350 billion revenue in 2024, is under increasing pressure from AI-driven competitors. Microsoft-backed OpenAI introduced search functionality in ChatGPT last October, posing a significant challenge to Google's dominance.
Ruth Porat, investment chief at Alphabet (Google's parent company), emphasized recently that integrating AI into search remains the company’s top priority. However, Google's growing reliance on AI has raised concerns among publishers.
In February, edtech firm Chegg filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing its AI-generated previews of reducing demand for original content and threatening the business models of content creators.
The feature is called AI Mode and is accessible to Google One AI Premium subscribers (that's the $19.99 per month plan that offers expanded cloud storage and exclusive Google AI tools). Users who wish to give it a spin can activate this AI Mode from the search results page by selecting a dedicated tab alongside existing options like Images and Maps.
Unlike standard AI Overviews, which have been gradually appearing above traditional search results in over 100 countries, AI Mode presents more detailed summaries along with links to cited sources. Instead of the familiar ten blue links, users are provided with a search bar designed for follow-up questions.
Well, this AI Mode could very well be the end of the Internet as we know it, if the Big G decides to ditch the blue links for everyone out ther – Google searches are a huge part of it!
