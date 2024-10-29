Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Google tests a new look for dynamic color themes in Gboard

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An illustration of Google's Gboard app with the "G" circled
Google has been found to be experimenting with a new look for the dynamic color themes in Gboard for Android. The change is subtle, but noticeable. Instead of using three different colors for the non-letter keys, Google is testing a single color pulled from the dynamic color palette. This applies to keys like shift, ?123, comma/emoji, period, enter, and backspace, as well as the menu button.

The idea behind this change seems to be to create a more unified and less visually distracting keyboard experience. By using a single color for these keys, Google is hoping to make the keyboard feel more cohesive and less cluttered.



This updated dynamic color theme is currently only available on the latest Gboard beta (version 14.7.10.x). Even then, it's not widespread. Across several Pixel phones used for testing, the new theme only appeared on one device. This suggests that Google is still in the early stages of testing this new design and it may be a while before it rolls out to all users.

It's worth noting that this change only affects the dynamic color themes. The "Default" themes, which only accent the enter key, remain unchanged. This gives users the option to stick with the old look if they prefer.

This is just one of many updates that Google has been making to Gboard in recent months. The company has also been working on improving the keyboard's performance, adding new features, and expanding support for more languages.

The change seems so subtle that I'm not sure why it's being done. However, I appreciate Google's efforts in making the UI more appealing. I'm interested to see if this update will make a noticeable difference in my daily use of Gboard. It's possible that this more unified color scheme could be less distracting while typing, but I'll need to use it for a while to see if it makes a real difference. I'm always happy to see companies like Google experimenting with new design ideas and trying to improve the user experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless