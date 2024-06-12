Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google is killing the Fitbit web dashboard, replaces it with mobile app

By
0comments
Google is killing the Fitbit web dashboard, replaces it with mobile app
Google announced that effective July 8, 2024, the Fitbit.com dashboard will be replaced with the Fitbit app. Basically, this means that the web browser will no longer offer access to the web dashboard, so Fitbit users will have to fully rely on the mobile app when for tracking and management purposes.

We launched Fitbit with the Fitbit.com web dashboard to offer users a new way to interact with and log their data. Since then, we introduced the Fitbit app, a robust health and wellness app that includes the features users love about our Fitbit.com web dashboard and many other features that were exclusively developed for the app.


According to Google, the data and features of the Fitbit.com dashboard are available in the Fitbit app, but that is simply not true. There are plenty of features that many owners of Fitbit smartwatches are using right now on the Fitbit.com web dashboard that aren’t present in the mobile app.

For instance, you can’t keep track of the calories left to eat based on activity. Also, you can’t create meals or add a missed workout, just like you can’t see any pace charts. These are just some of the features that the Fitbit web dashboard offers to its users and the mobile app doesn’t.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Google will add these features to the mobile app or even improve it to a point that’s actually useful, so our advice is to switch to another smartwatch brand (i.e. Garmin).



Now, there’s a workaround that still allows users to access the Fitbit.com dashboard, even though visiting the web page redirects them to a page that advises them to download the mobile app on their Android or iOS device.

Just below the links that send you to the mobile app on the App Store and Google Play, there’s another link that sends you to the web dashboard. Make sure to click the “If you miss the old look, head over to the browser view” link and you should be able to access the Fitbit.com web dashboard (see picture above).

The issue is that we don’t know how long this will remain live. It’s possible that Google will completely remove it on July 8, so think of it as a temporary solution.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless