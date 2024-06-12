Google is killing the Fitbit web dashboard, replaces it with mobile app
Up Next:
Google announced that effective July 8, 2024, the Fitbit.com dashboard will be replaced with the Fitbit app. Basically, this means that the web browser will no longer offer access to the web dashboard, so Fitbit users will have to fully rely on the mobile app when for tracking and management purposes.
According to Google, the data and features of the Fitbit.com dashboard are available in the Fitbit app, but that is simply not true. There are plenty of features that many owners of Fitbit smartwatches are using right now on the Fitbit.com web dashboard that aren’t present in the mobile app.
Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Google will add these features to the mobile app or even improve it to a point that’s actually useful, so our advice is to switch to another smartwatch brand (i.e. Garmin).
Now, there’s a workaround that still allows users to access the Fitbit.com dashboard, even though visiting the web page redirects them to a page that advises them to download the mobile app on their Android or iOS device.
Just below the links that send you to the mobile app on the App Store and Google Play, there’s another link that sends you to the web dashboard. Make sure to click the “If you miss the old look, head over to the browser view” link and you should be able to access the Fitbit.com web dashboard (see picture above).
The issue is that we don’t know how long this will remain live. It’s possible that Google will completely remove it on July 8, so think of it as a temporary solution.
We launched Fitbit with the Fitbit.com web dashboard to offer users a new way to interact with and log their data. Since then, we introduced the Fitbit app, a robust health and wellness app that includes the features users love about our Fitbit.com web dashboard and many other features that were exclusively developed for the app.
According to Google, the data and features of the Fitbit.com dashboard are available in the Fitbit app, but that is simply not true. There are plenty of features that many owners of Fitbit smartwatches are using right now on the Fitbit.com web dashboard that aren’t present in the mobile app.
For instance, you can’t keep track of the calories left to eat based on activity. Also, you can’t create meals or add a missed workout, just like you can’t see any pace charts. These are just some of the features that the Fitbit web dashboard offers to its users and the mobile app doesn’t.
Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Google will add these features to the mobile app or even improve it to a point that’s actually useful, so our advice is to switch to another smartwatch brand (i.e. Garmin).
You can still access the web dashboard by choosing the 'old look'
Now, there’s a workaround that still allows users to access the Fitbit.com dashboard, even though visiting the web page redirects them to a page that advises them to download the mobile app on their Android or iOS device.
Just below the links that send you to the mobile app on the App Store and Google Play, there’s another link that sends you to the web dashboard. Make sure to click the “If you miss the old look, head over to the browser view” link and you should be able to access the Fitbit.com web dashboard (see picture above).
The issue is that we don’t know how long this will remain live. It’s possible that Google will completely remove it on July 8, so think of it as a temporary solution.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: