Google pushes out new Google Search widget for Android with custom shortcut icon



Google has started disseminating a redesigned Google Search widget for Android phones . The previous look for the Search widget was a pill-shaped field with the Google "G" logo on the left. An additional Search shortcut could be seen as you moved toward the right of the pill followed by the microphone icon for voice input. The new look starts with the same search bar in a container with an extra circle that is next to the right side of the container to hold the icon of the custom shortcut you select.







So let's repeat what the new look features. The "G" logo, which opens the Google app when tapped, stays on the left with the microphone icon toward the right. That is followed by Google Lens to close the container. There is then a separate circle that you can add a custom shortcut to. This new Google Search widget is a little thicker than the old one. The new look is a 4 x 1 layout instead of the 3 x 1 look for the bar that has been replaced.





To select which icon you want for the circle at the very end of the widget, long press on the widget and tap the pencil icon that appears. This will take you to a page where you can select from several themes for the Search widget including System, Light, Dark, Device, and Custom. Tap on Shortcuts to choose the custom icon from these options:

None

Translate (for text)

Song Search

Weather

Translate (Camera)

Sports

Dictionary

Homework

Finance

Saved

News





Keep in mind that this is the Google Search widget and not the iconic Pixel Launcher search bar. It is unknown whether Google will add the new look to the Pixel Launcher search bar although at this stage there are no changes to that search bar.









The Google Search widget is part of the version 16.19 update to the Android version of the Google app. It is a server-side update and if it doesn't show up, try a Force Stop of the app.



