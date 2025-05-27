Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Google pushes out new Google Search widget for Android with custom shortcut icon

Google releases a new search bar widget for Android with a custom short cut.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Apps Google
An Android phone is held up showing the iconic "G" Google logo on the display.
Google has started disseminating a redesigned Google Search widget for Android phones. The previous look for the Search widget was a pill-shaped field with the Google "G" logo on the left. An additional Search shortcut could be seen as you moved toward the right of the pill followed by the microphone icon for voice input. The new look starts with the same search bar in a container with an extra circle that is next to the right side of the container to hold the icon of the custom shortcut you select.

So let's repeat what the new look features. The "G" logo, which opens the Google app when tapped, stays on the left with the microphone icon toward the right. That is followed by Google Lens to close the container. There is then a separate circle that you can add a custom shortcut to. This new Google Search widget is a little thicker than the old one. The new look is a 4 x 1 layout instead of the 3 x 1 look for the bar that has been replaced.

To select which icon you want for the circle at the very end of the widget, long press on the widget and tap the pencil icon that appears. This will take you to a page where you can select from several themes for the Search widget including System, Light, Dark, Device, and Custom. Tap on Shortcuts to choose the custom icon from these options:

  • None
  • Translate (for text)
  • Song Search
  • Weather
  • Translate (Camera)
  • Sports
  • Dictionary
  • Homework
  • Finance
  • Saved
  • News

Keep in mind that this is the Google Search widget and not the iconic Pixel Launcher search bar. It is unknown whether Google will add the new look to the Pixel Launcher search bar although at this stage there are no changes to that search bar.

Screenshots show how to add a custom shortcut to the new Google Search widget for Android.
How to set the custom shortcut icon on the new Google Search widget for Android. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The Google Search widget is part of the version 16.19 update to the Android version of the Google app. It is a server-side update and if it doesn't show up, try a Force Stop of the app. 

To put the widget on your phone, long press on the Home Screen and you'll get a box with options including Wallpaper & style, widgets, Apps list, and Home settings. Tap on Widgets and scroll down to Google. Tap on the 4 x 1 search bar widget. Follow the directions we gave you earlier in the story for adding a custom shortcut icon and you will have the new Google Search widget on your Android phone.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately
If you are using these PIN numbers on your iOS or Android phone, change them immediately

Latest News

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Nothing's Carl Pei says future smartphones will only have one app
Nothing's Carl Pei says future smartphones will only have one app
Report reveals why T-Mobile users with Android phones should be grateful to Apple
Report reveals why T-Mobile users with Android phones should be grateful to Apple
Apple is getting serious about gaming — and it's coming at a very strategic time
Apple is getting serious about gaming — and it's coming at a very strategic time
Do a majority of Americans think that Android or iOS phones have a better battery life?
Do a majority of Americans think that Android or iOS phones have a better battery life?
Report reveals whether Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modems are faster than Apple's new homegrown C1
Report reveals whether Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modems are faster than Apple's new homegrown C1
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless