Google says it won't seize your Pixel phone if unapproved parts are found in it
Google is in reverse gear: after stating that Pixel phones with unapproved parts in them are to be confiscated, now the search engine giant says they won't seize Pixel phones.
I can almost see Google's face (if the behemoth company had one) as it says: "I'll allow it!"
Thankfully, Google has revised its service policy following concerns about its repair practices, particularly regarding non-OEM parts. The company has assured Android Central that it will not retain phones sent in for repair due to the presence of non-OEM components:
The specific clause stated: "You will not send in a Device containing non-Google-authorized parts – if You do, Your Device will not be returned to you".
This raised significant concerns about consumer choice and repairability.
Google's policy on non-authorized components created a clash between consumers' right to repair their devices and the company's control over the repair process. Individuals using aftermarket parts for Pixel repairs faced the risk of having their devices retained by Google if sent in for subsequent repairs.
The recent revelation about Google's repair practices echoes a similar controversy involving Samsung. Leaked Samsung service contracts revealed that repair technicians were required to dismantle and report devices with non-OEM parts.
What's the story
If a customer sends their Pixel to Google for repair, we would not keep it regardless of whether the phone has non-OEM parts or not. In certain situations, we won't be able to complete a repair such as if there are safety concerns. In that case, we will either send the phone back to the customer or work with them to determine next steps. Customers are also free to seek the repair options that work best for them. We are updating our Terms and Conditions to clarify this.
Google spokesperson for Android Central, June 5, 2024
This policy update follows a recent discovery by YouTuber Louis Rossmann which highlighted a controversial aspect of Google's previous repair policy. Since July 19 of last year, Google's policy allowed the company to retain Pixel devices sent in for repair if unauthorized components were found.
