Here's some good news for those who want a pair of Google Pixel Buds

As April was coming to a close, Google launched the second-generation Pixel Buds . One of the major problems that consumers had with the OG model was purely cosmetic; the buds had a wire that connected the left earbud with the right one. This is no longer an issue with the new Pixel Buds. Yes, there is a new look and a new feature called Adaptive Sound which adjusts the volume of the Pixel Buds higher and lower depending on how loud the ambient noise in the background is. Google engineer Frank Li says, "It works kind of like auto-brightness on your phone screen: It momentarily adjusts to the world around you to make the experience of using your device a little simpler."





Within days, the Google Pixel Buds had sold out at the online Google Store . However, they are once again back in stock in Clearly White priced at $179. If you're interested in other color options such as Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black, you can click a box on the website to be alerted by email when these other colors are available.





The Pixel Buds are protected from sweat and splashes (they have an IPX4 certification rating) and each earbud features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. When fully charged, the Pixel Buds provide up to five hours of listening time and up to 2.5 hours of talk time. With the wireless charging case replenishing the Pixel Buds' batteries, users can get up to 24 hours of listening time and 12 hours of talk time. 10 minutes of charging in the wireless charging case will give users as much as 2 hours of listening time and up to 1 hour of talk time.









The Pixel Buds will allow users to access Google Assistant to send hands-free texts, get directions, play their favorite tunes, and handle many other tasks. Real-time translation will help those in a foreign country order dinner in a restaurant, understand directions and more. Pairing them with a Pixel handset requires just one tap, and when they are misplaced the user can make the Pixel Buds ring to help him or her find them.