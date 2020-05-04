Here's some good news for those who want a pair of Google Pixel Buds
As April was coming to a close, Google launched the second-generation Pixel Buds. One of the major problems that consumers had with the OG model was purely cosmetic; the buds had a wire that connected the left earbud with the right one. This is no longer an issue with the new Pixel Buds. Yes, there is a new look and a new feature called Adaptive Sound which adjusts the volume of the Pixel Buds higher and lower depending on how loud the ambient noise in the background is. Google engineer Frank Li says, "It works kind of like auto-brightness on your phone screen: It momentarily adjusts to the world around you to make the experience of using your device a little simpler."
The Pixel Buds will allow users to access Google Assistant to send hands-free texts, get directions, play their favorite tunes, and handle many other tasks. Real-time translation will help those in a foreign country order dinner in a restaurant, understand directions and more. Pairing them with a Pixel handset requires just one tap, and when they are misplaced the user can make the Pixel Buds ring to help him or her find them.
If you're interested in purchasing a pair of Pixel Buds, you might want to head to the Google Store before the just replenished supplies run out.