Unmissable Amazon UK deal turns the Google Pixel 6a into a steal and the smart choice for those on a budget

Google
Unmissable Amazon UK deal turns the Google Pixel 6a into a steal and the smart choice for those on a
A phone with decent specs and the ability to take amazing photos will usually set you back a lot of cash, but thanks to this amazing Amazon UK deal, you now have the chance to grab one incredible phone at an awesome price.

At the moment, Amazon UK is offering the incredible Google Pixel 6a with a sweet 32% discount, which means you can now score a brand-new Pixel 6a for £129 off its price if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal while it lasts. Moreover, the Sage-colored Google Pixel 6a is also discounted and can be yours for £100 less.

Powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Pixel 6a delivers pretty awesome performance for a budget smartphone. It should still be able to run heavy games like Genshin Impact, albeit at slightly lower graphical settings, without any stutters. As for day-to-day stuff like streaming videos and browsing the web, the Pixel 6a should be able to deal with such tasks without even breaking a sweat.

But the Pixel phones' strongest suit has never been their performance; it has always been their ability to take gorgeous photos. And the Pixel 6a is no exception. Despite its budget price, the phone takes beautiful pictures with its 12.2 MP main and 8 MP selfie cameras and Google's software magic.

Additionally, the phone packs a 4,410mAh battery, which can easily get you through an intense day without the need to recharge it.

So, with awesome performance for a budget phone, the ability to take beautiful photos, great battery life, and now a 32% more budget-friendly price, the Pixel 6a sounds like an absolute star and a real bang for your buck. However, be sure to act fast on this one and pull the trigger right now by tapping the deal button at the beginning of the article since you never know when the offer will expire.
