Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps Google

Google adds another "Memories" collection to the Photos app

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 28, 2021, 7:26 PM
Google adds another &quot;Memories&quot; collection to the Photos app
Just a few days ago, we told you that Google had added a new collection of photos for the Memories feature on the Google Photo app. These photographs all included images of beer; beer in glasses, beer in cans, beer in bottles and more. The photos show up in a collection called "Cheers." The latest Memories collection is named "In the spotlight" and it shows photos containing stages and crowds. So those photos you took at the Billie Eilish concert you attended (before the pandemic, of course) will probably show up.

The new addition to the Google Photos app Memories feature was spotted by AndroidPolice which noted that it can take as long as two weeks for compatible images to appear in Memories. To check out this feature, open the Google Photos app and tap on Photos at the bottom of the screen. At the top of the display, you'll find images collected in Memories. As we told you last week, you can customize the Memories that appear in the carousel by opening the Google Photos app. At the top right of the display, tap your profile picture or initials and go to Memories > Featured memories. You'll be able to enable or disable the receipt of photos taken in the current week years ago, photos from recent weeks, and photos about people, places, or things.

The Memories feature on Google Photos appears to be giving users a look back at those carefree days before the pandemic when a trip to the pub wasn't a big deal, and going to see your musical idols in concert was normal. And while it might make you feel sad when the "Cheers" and "In the spotlight" collections appear, it should also bring back those happy feelings and help you strive for the return of your normal, pre-pandemic life.


Whether you see such photos in your Google Photos app has everything to do with the images that Google scans. And even if you do have photographs that meet the definition for the new category, keep it mind that it can take up to two weeks for them to noticed by Google's servers.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best deals this week: lowest Galaxy S21 Ultra price ever, and $199 iPhone SE
Popular stories
New iPhone 13 Pro 5G report: matte black color, better Portrait mode, more
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, a price war
Popular stories
Who is Justin Long and why the internet is on fire thanks to Intel’s campaign against Apple

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
Apple explains why the App Store is not a monopoly
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 9 to receive March security patch
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro prices leak hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless