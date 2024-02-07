This Google patent may extend the battery life of your next smartwatch
The tech world is never sleeping. Google’s latest patent has to do with a new antenna design for wearable devices like smartwatches (via MSPoweruser).
The just-filled patent for the new design is one that makes the antenna more compact and optimized for communications.
According to Google, the refreshed antenna design uses a microwave dielectric substrate with a high relative permittivity. That’s what makes this particular antenna design special – it can store electrical energy (meaning better battery life) and transmit (send and receive) signals a lot better.
The search engine giant said some of the possible applications of this new design could be in the likes of a smart ring (remember Samsung’s tease and the Galaxy Ring?)
Antennas are important in many ways in wearable tech. They are crucial for gathering data from tracking sensors (like blood pressure trackers or GPS functionality on fitness watches), and then transmitting them to the part of the device that does analysis or storage.
Google also says that the antenna design is extremely compact – with dimensions of less or equal to 8 mm in width and length. Impressive!
