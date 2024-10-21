Google Messages gets more customization options for profile page
Google is adding more customization options to the “Profile discovery” feature that’s been released at the beginning of the year. The new options allow Messages users to customize how they are seen by other users.
These customization options are now rolling out to Google Messages beta users, so it might take a very long time for everyone to get it. If you do get it, a new “Customize how you are seen” prompt should pop up on your screen as soon as you open the Google Messages app (via 9to5google).
From the “Show name and picture to” dropdown menu, you can choose one of the three options available:
The new options weren’t previously available for Profile discovery. Not only that, but Google has also decided to rename Profile discovery to Profile sharing, which makes much more sense now.
If you don’t want to share your profile with the contacts in your phone, you can turn this feature off anytime by following the procedure described below:
Keep in mind that your name and picture is shared with Google Messages users only after sending them a message. This won’t work with iPhone users. It’s also important to mention that the phone number will not be visible in other Google apps.
According to Google, when a profile is shared for one of your existing contacts, you should get a new picture for them in Messages but keep the saved name if it’s different.
This means that you’ll be able to change various information about your profile such as name and image. After you change your name and profile image, you’ll be able to choose who can see your shared profile.
- People you message: Your profile is visible to people after you send them a message.
- Only your contacts: Your profile is visible to people after you send them a message, but only if they’re in your contacts.
- No one: Your profile isn’t made visible to anyone after you send a message.
Profile discovery gets new customization options | Screenshots credit: 9to5google
- Open Google Messages.
- At the top right, tap your Profile picture.
- Tap Messages settings / Advanced / Profile discovery.
- Turn Profile sharing on or off.
