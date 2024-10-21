See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google Messages gets more customization options for profile page

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Messages logo
Google is adding more customization options to the “Profile discovery” feature that’s been released at the beginning of the year. The new options allow Messages users to customize how they are seen by other users.

These customization options are now rolling out to Google Messages beta users, so it might take a very long time for everyone to get it. If you do get it, a new “Customize how you are seen” prompt should pop up on your screen as soon as you open the Google Messages app (via 9to5google).

This means that you’ll be able to change various information about your profile such as name and image. After you change your name and profile image, you’ll be able to choose who can see your shared profile.

From the “Show name and picture to” dropdown menu, you can choose one of the three options available:

  • People you message: Your profile is visible to people after you send them a message.
  • Only your contacts: Your profile is visible to people after you send them a message, but only if they’re in your contacts.
  • No one: Your profile isn’t made visible to anyone after you send a message.

The new options weren’t previously available for Profile discovery. Not only that, but Google has also decided to rename Profile discovery to Profile sharing, which makes much more sense now.

Google Messages gets more customization options for profile page
Profile discovery gets new customization options | Screenshots credit: 9to5google

If you don’t want to share your profile with the contacts in your phone, you can turn this feature off anytime by following the procedure described below:

  • Open Google Messages.
  • At the top right, tap your Profile picture.
  • Tap Messages settings / Advanced / Profile discovery.
  • Turn Profile sharing on or off.

Keep in mind that your name and picture is shared with Google Messages users only after sending them a message. This won’t work with iPhone users. It’s also important to mention that the phone number will not be visible in other Google apps.

According to Google, when a profile is shared for one of your existing contacts, you should get a new picture for them in Messages but keep the saved name if it’s different.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless