Google Maps will no longer show gas stations for EV drivers
Google makes changes to its apps all the time and Maps is no exception to what seems to be an unwritten rule. Whether these changes are good or not for users, it remains to be determined. We can only hope that any anti-consumer decision will be rectified by the companies providing many of the services that we use.
The information has already been confirmed by Google to The Verge, so expect this to be reflected in your Maps for Android Auto very soon. According to Google spokesperson Pearl Xu, “to help people get the most relevant information when navigating, last year we added the ability for EV drivers to see a shortcut for charging stations instead of gas stations on Google Maps for Android Auto.”
If you’re using Google Maps for navigation purposes while driving an electric vehicle, you’ll soon notice that the top item will now show EV charging stations. In any case, here are some of the EV-specific features offered by the app, as highlighted by Google:
One of the important changes that will affect Google Maps for Android Auto in the not-so-distant future involves gas stations, which apparently will be removed for those who drive electric vehicles.
The information has already been confirmed by Google to The Verge, so expect this to be reflected in your Maps for Android Auto very soon. According to Google spokesperson Pearl Xu, “to help people get the most relevant information when navigating, last year we added the ability for EV drivers to see a shortcut for charging stations instead of gas stations on Google Maps for Android Auto.”
The ability to see gas stations for EV drivers can be disabled in favor of the option to see charging stations since last year, but with the new change, Google Maps will no longer show gas stations as a category while navigating in an EV using Android Auto.
If you’re using Google Maps for navigation purposes while driving an electric vehicle, you’ll soon notice that the top item will now show EV charging stations. In any case, here are some of the EV-specific features offered by the app, as highlighted by Google:
- Real-time charging port availability: Just search for “ev charging stations” in Google Maps and you’ll see the real time availability of charging ports at nearby stations so you don’t have to wait in line.
- Charging speed filters: The ‘very fast’ charging filter will help you easily find stations that have chargers of 150 kilowatts or higher. For many cars, this can give you enough power to fill up and get back on the road in less than 40 minutes. You can also use the “fast” chargers which will show you stations with chargers 50kW or higher.
- Plug type filters: You can also filter for stations that offer your EV’s plug type so you only see stations with plugs that are compatible with your car.
- Adding charging stops to trips: On any trip that’ll require a charging stop, Maps will suggest the best stop based on factors like current traffic, your charge level and expected energy consumption.
- Charging stations in search results: We’ll also show you in search results when places like a supermarket have charging stations on-site. So, if you’re on your way to pick up groceries, you can more easily choose a store that also lets you charge your car there.
Things that are NOT allowed: