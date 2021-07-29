Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Google Maps for iPhone and iPad gets must-have new widgets

Radoslav Minkov
With iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 on the horizon, more and more app developers have started pushing out more and better app widgets for iPad and iPhone users. In its latest Google Maps update, the search engine giant has just added two (via 9to5Google) – one is a “Find places nearby” search widget while the other, "Know before you go" is likely to become many people's most useful one to have.

In this release, we're launching our first set of Home Screen Widgets to help you plan and navigate to your destination.


Find places nearby widget




This new widget has a familiar search bar, under which are shortcuts to your home and work addresses, in addition to the nearest gas station, restaurant or grocery store, in case you need to do some shopping. All it takes is a single tap to see a route suggestion to take while coming back from work, for example.

Know before you go widget




This is a simple-looking widget but it can potentially save people who often travel quite a bit of time and hassle. With a single tap this new Google Maps widget will inform you of the latest traffic conditions and give you details on your location. If you're headed towards a restaurant, you'll see its reviews and its closing time, for example.

Both widgets are only available in the sizes shown above, and while clearly aimed at iPhone users, they work just fine on iPad as well.

Just recently Google also released two new Chrome widgets – a search one and, funnily enough, one that takes you right into the fun Dino minigame the browser loads when your internet is down.

