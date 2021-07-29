Google Maps for iPhone and iPad gets must-have new widgets

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store

WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service

The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected

Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images

Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look