Google Maps beta's wrong turn gets a fix for the Android Auto woes

Yesterday, we mentioned an issue with the latest Google Maps beta, causing disruptions in Android Auto navigation. Well, Google wasted no time addressing the problem and is now pushing out an update to resolve it.

A fix for Android Auto issues caused by Google Maps beta is rolling out


The tech giant is pushing out a patch labeled as version 11.132.0101 for the Maps beta to Android Auto devices to address the crashes. It may take some time for your device to receive the update, so it might be wise to steer clear of the Google Maps beta for now.

Earlier this week, the company dropped its newest Maps beta, tagged as version 11.132.0100. But soon after installation, users hit the web to complain that the software messed up their Android Auto consoles. While the app runs fine on an Android phone, transferring its content to your car turns into a mess. The problem affects Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and other Android phones.


But hey, that's the deal with beta versions. They are still in the works, so it is not surprising if they don't perform as expected. It's a risk that all beta users should expect. But the upside is getting to try out cool features before they are officially released, even if it comes with a few bumps along the way.

On another note, Google is switching up how it handles your Google Maps location data. Instead of storing it on cloud-based servers, this information will now be kept on your device. This means Google Maps users will need to choose when they want Google to automatically delete their Timeline data.
