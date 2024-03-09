Google Lens update will save your searched images to access later

This change applies specifically to searches done with Google Lens within the Google app. Images analyzed through the Google Photos integration or other Lens features, such as Circle to Search, won't be saved in this history.The new feature is optional and will need to be turned on manually by navigating to your Google account settings, which can be found at myaccount.google.com. From there, enable the "Include Visual Search History" option under "Data & Privacy" > "Web & App Activity."The rollout of this new Visual Search History capability starts today and should reach all users within the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for a pop-up in Google Lens that will let you know when the feature is available for you.