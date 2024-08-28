Google launches custom Gems and enhanced image generation with Imagen 3 in Gemini
Google has announced several new updates to its AI chatbot, Gemini. These features, initially previewed at Google I/O, are designed to enhance the user experience and expand Gemini's capabilities. The updates include the introduction of "Gems" for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users, and the integration of the latest image generation model, Imagen 3, across all Gemini platforms.
Personalized help in Gemini with GemsGems, as Google describes them, are custom versions of Gemini that can be tailored to act as experts on specific topics or to achieve certain goals. Users can create a Gem by providing instructions, giving it a name, and then interacting with it whenever they need assistance.
The potential applications for Gems are vast, from brainstorming ideas to writing social media captions. To assist users in getting started, Google has also launched a set of pre-made Gems for various scenarios, such as a learning coach, brainstormer, career guide, writing editor, and coding partner. Gems are currently being rolled out on desktop and mobile devices for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users in over 150 countries and in most languages.
Creating a custom Gem | Image credit — Google
High-quality image generation with Imagen 3In addition to Gems, Google has also upgraded Gemini's creative image generation capabilities with the introduction of Imagen 3. This new model is capable of generating high-quality images with just a few words and allows users to request images in different styles. Google emphasizes that Imagen 3 adheres to their product design principles and includes built-in safeguards. They have also implemented SynthID, their tool for watermarking AI-generated images.
A comparison of an Imagen 2 generated image (left) versus the same image generated on Imagen 3 (right) | Images credit — Google
One of the most notable advancements with Imagen 3 is the ability to generate images of people. However, Google has taken a cautious approach with this feature, initially offering an early access version for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users in English. They have made technical improvements, refined evaluation sets, and established clear product principles to ensure a responsible and safe user experience. While they acknowledge that not every image generated will be perfect, they are committed to continuous improvement based on user feedback.
Sample Imagen 3 images and prompts | Images credit — Google
These updates highlight Google's ongoing efforts to enhance Gemini and provide users with a more personalized and powerful AI experience. The introduction of Gems and Imagen 3 demonstrates Google's commitment to innovation and its dedication to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve. Google encourages users to try Gemini Advanced or sign up for Gemini for Workspace to experience these new features firsthand.
