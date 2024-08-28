Google launches custom Gems and enhanced image generation with Imagen 3 in Gemini

A comparison of an Imagen 2 generated image (left) versus the same image generated on Imagen 3 (right) | Images credit — Google





One of the most notable advancements with Imagen 3 is the ability to generate images of people. However, Google has taken a cautious approach with this feature, initially offering an early access version for Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users in English. They have made technical improvements, refined evaluation sets, and established clear product principles to ensure a responsible and safe user experience. While they acknowledge that not every image generated will be perfect, they are committed to continuous improvement based on user feedback.