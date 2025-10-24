Gemini often cuts you off before you finish asking your question. Google tests a solution

Android phone

Gemini interprets your pause as marking the end of your question





Of course, you don't have to verbally ask your question. You could decide to type it out using the QWERTY keyboard on your phone. If you have a lengthy question to ask, you won't get cut off if you let your fingers do the walking. But why should you have to type out a long query when pressing the microphone icon on the app will allow you to ask your question without the hassle of typing. Gemini, being developed by Google, is accurate when it comes to reproducing a dictated statement.





But if there is one thing that Gemini doesn't possess, it's patience for the spoken word. In other words, if you have a question that you want to ask Gemini by speaking it to the app, you better be able to deliver that query at the pace associated with a hockey play-by-play broadcaster and avoid any long pauses. That's because Gemini doesn't understand what a pause means (possibly because it doesn't need to breathe air) and when it hears a long pause, it assumes that the question is complete.









Android Authority discovered that Google might be working on an option to allow Gemini users to take a long pause without it being considered the end of a question by the chatbot. In version 16.42.61 of the Google app a feature was discovered that will allow the user to keep the microphone on and active until it is manually unlocked. Screenshots taken of the new Gemini feature show a prompt reading "Long press the mic to keep it open." Once the mic is locked, "The mic will keep listening until you stop it."

Google is working on a simple solution to allow Gemini users to take a breath when asking a question





Once the mic is locked on, the microphone icon on the app turns into a "stop" button. The user taps it once to unlock the mic, end the question, and have Gemini start processing its response. Note that the pauses do not do anything when using Gemini Live, which was developed to allow users to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with the chatbot. Other changes include a new overlay input box for Gemini and a floating button for Gemini Live.

Gemini can now set your alarms and timers on Android





By the way. if you are running the Google Assistant on your Android device, you can change this to Gemini on Android by gong to Settings > Apps > Assistant > Digital assistants from Google and tap the button next to Gemini. Google has even made the necessary software changes that allow you to ask Gemini to set an alarm or timer on all Android phones . This is achieved by using the Utilities extension inside the Gemini app.





Thanks to the use of this extension, Android users can have Gemini not only set alarms and timers, but it can also control some device settings for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, the flashlight, and your phone's volume.



Open apps and take screenshots.

