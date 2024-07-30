Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google expands its wildfire tracker to more countries

By
Google already uses AI to provide detailed wildfire boundary tracking in Search and Maps, even sending out location-based push notifications. However, now, the company is expanding this tool, making it even more accessible.

Wildfire boundary maps expand to new countries in Europe and Africa


Wildfire tracking is already up and running in places like the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Mexico. Now, as we face a record-breaking summer, Google is rolling out its wildfire boundary tracker to 15 more countries across Europe and Africa, including:

  • Greece
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • Andorra
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Kenya
  • Monaco
  • Montenegro
  • Rwanda
  • Slovenia
  • Türkiye

Google's AI-powered wildfire tracking model is trained using data from various sources, including satellite imagery. The company cross-checks its wildfire model with its own fire scar maps—shapes formed after a fire has been contained—based on data from past wildfires. Other AI models are also used to confirm the presence of fires. This combination allows for more precise and reliable identification of wildfire boundaries than using satellite images alone.



Google displays wildfire boundaries on Search and Maps and keeps users updated with notifications. The company reports that in the first week of July, during a surge of wildfires across Europe and Africa, its wildfire information reached up to 1.4 million people.

Wildfire boundary tracking is set up to help both locals and tourists who might not speak the local language. Notifications are customized based on user settings and preferred languages, so travelers can get timely wildfire updates in their own language.

Information about wildfires is also shown on Google Maps driving directions, so travelers can see if there are any fires near their route.



With mobile tech being a part of almost everyone's life these days, it is great to see companies finding new ways to make it useful. With tools like these, technology truly proves its worth in challenging situations. For instance, just recently, Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature helped rescue four hikers stuck on a glacier surrounded by wildfires.
