Google expands its wildfire tracker to more countries
Wildfire boundary maps expand to new countries in Europe and Africa
Wildfire tracking is already up and running in places like the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Mexico. Now, as we face a record-breaking summer, Google is rolling out its wildfire boundary tracker to 15 more countries across Europe and Africa, including:
- Greece
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Portugal
- Andorra
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Kenya
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Rwanda
- Slovenia
- Türkiye
Google's AI-powered wildfire tracking model is trained using data from various sources, including satellite imagery. The company cross-checks its wildfire model with its own fire scar maps—shapes formed after a fire has been contained—based on data from past wildfires. Other AI models are also used to confirm the presence of fires. This combination allows for more precise and reliable identification of wildfire boundaries than using satellite images alone.
Wildfire boundaries are shown in Search and Maps. | Image credit – Google
Google displays wildfire boundaries on Search and Maps and keeps users updated with notifications. The company reports that in the first week of July, during a surge of wildfires across Europe and Africa, its wildfire information reached up to 1.4 million people.
Wildfire boundary tracking is set up to help both locals and tourists who might not speak the local language. Notifications are customized based on user settings and preferred languages, so travelers can get timely wildfire updates in their own language.
Information about wildfires is also shown on Google Maps driving directions, so travelers can see if there are any fires near their route.
Google Maps driving directions also include wildfire updates. | Image credit – Google
With mobile tech being a part of almost everyone's life these days, it is great to see companies finding new ways to make it useful. With tools like these, technology truly proves its worth in challenging situations. For instance, just recently, Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature helped rescue four hikers stuck on a glacier surrounded by wildfires.
