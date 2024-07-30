Google expands its wildfire tracker to more countries

Google displays wildfire boundaries on Search and Maps and keeps users updated with notifications. The company reports that in the first week of July, during a surge of wildfires across Europe and Africa, its wildfire information reached up to 1.4 million people.Wildfire boundary tracking is set up to help both locals and tourists who might not speak the local language. Notifications are customized based on user settings and preferred languages, so travelers can get timely wildfire updates in their own language.Information about wildfires is also shown on Google Maps driving directions, so travelers can see if there are any fires near their route.