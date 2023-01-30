Gmail is ready to help you track your shipments

Open up the Gmail settings from within the app Tap on your email Navigate to General -> Package Tracking Presto ! You are done.

Open Settings in the Gmail app Scroll down to Data Privacy For some reason, the Toggle is there

Delivery Date, as submitted by the courier

Order Number with tap-to-copy capabilities, but it doesn't work with all orders

A quick “Track” button that leads you to the online, presumably more detailed tracking

Order status in three stages: Order placed, Shipped, meaning in transit, and delivered.

just swell

That’s great and all, but how do you enable the feature if you’ve missed the prompt? No worries, it’s pretty simple to do. Let’s start with Android:And here’s what you do if you are more into iPhones:Now that you’ve enabled the feature, you’ll be able to see:If you are just looking to quickly check what your delivery status is, you won’t need to open the email, as the expected delivery date will be visible from the inbox. If you open the email though, all of the above will be displayed in a dynamic card at the top of the app.We have new functionality to look forward to as well. At an unspecified time in the future, users will be able to get an overview of all of their tracked shipments at the top of the app, and labels for delayed shipments will also be introduced. Isn’t itwhen advancements like this make your day a bit easier?