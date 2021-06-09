Giphy's Clips now integrated with Apple's iMessages, Google's Android QWERTY

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 09, 2021, 9:36 PM
GIF database and search engine Giphy announced today that its "Clips" content (short GIFs with sound) will be supported by Apple's iMessage and in the Android Keyboard. In a press release disseminated today by Giphy, the company said, "You know that moment when someone sends you the perfect GIF and you can practically hear it. Whether it’s a familiar character or simply the perfect visual representation of your emotions, there is a very specific sound you associate with it. At Giphy, we definitely know the feeling."

Giphy says that it has been working hard to bring Clips to every platform where conversations happen. The company adds that "You can already share Giphy Clips anywhere using the video’s URL and can even access them in places like Slack and Medium. But, starting today, you can find and share Clips even more easily in messaging via Giphy’s iMessage Extension and in the Android Keyboard."

Version 4.2.5 of the iOS and Android Giphy apps have just been launched from the App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Giphy says that "it is the fastest, simplest way to search and share GIFs and stickers across all of your favorite social channels. Enjoy our powerful GIF Keyboard and iMessage extensions that put Giphy at your fingertips. Spruce up boring conversations with our Emoji and Text libraries - exclusively available in the mobile app."

Giphy states that Clips brings a whole new dimension to self expression. The world's largest library of free GIFs, Clips, & Stickers, Giphy for iOS is the fastest, simplest way to search and share short form content and animated reactions across all of your favorite social channels such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Snapchat & more."

