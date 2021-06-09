Giphy's Clips now integrated with Apple's iMessages, Google's Android QWERTY
GIF database and search engine Giphy announced today that its "Clips" content (short GIFs with sound) will be supported by Apple's iMessage and in the Android Keyboard. In a press release disseminated today by Giphy, the company said, "You know that moment when someone sends you the perfect GIF and you can practically hear it. Whether it’s a familiar character or simply the perfect visual representation of your emotions, there is a very specific sound you associate with it. At Giphy, we definitely know the feeling."
Version 4.2.5 of the iOS and Android Giphy apps have just been launched from the App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Giphy says that "it is the fastest, simplest way to search and share GIFs and stickers across all of your favorite social channels. Enjoy our powerful GIF Keyboard and iMessage extensions that put Giphy at your fingertips. Spruce up boring conversations with our Emoji and Text libraries - exclusively available in the mobile app."