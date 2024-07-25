You can now talk to Gemini without installing it, here's how
Google Gemini is one of the AI tools out there that's getting more popular by the hour: now there's a way to talk to it without installing it.
Google's Gemini is getting more than just an X account. The smart assistant currently offers a single voice so far, but things are changing.
Now, Gemini is beginning to offer a second voice option. Originally, Gemini's voice had a male sound, but it is now introducing a voice that sounds female. This update appears to be in limited testing and is not yet available globally.
While this update might not seem significant, it represents a refinement expected from digital assistants. Offering users the ability to customize the voice of their digital assistant enhances the user experience. Customization is always a welcome feature, providing users with a more personalized interaction.
Okay, with the Google Gemini support team, at least! That's because Google's Gemini model service is getting its own X account. That's a surprise, given that Google's previous virtual helper, a.k.a. Google Assistant, never had a dedicated account on the former Twitter platform.
Now, things are changing, and the search engine giant naturally wants to put Gemini in the spotlight. Hey, AI models could very well prove to be the Eight Wonder of the World, but even champions need a bit of advertising!
A tad more than two months ago, at the annual Google I/O conference, the presentation was all about AI. The two-letter abbreviation was mentioned no less than 120 times on stage.
Gemini is an advanced voice assistant powered by Google's latest Language Learning Models (LLMs) and a successor to the aforementioned Google Assistant, although both currently coexist. This is due to some features not being fully compatible between the two. However, compatibility is improving, and it's possible that Gemini will eventually replace Google Assistant entirely.
"We're the Gemini app team, your inside source for product news, tips & tricks, and unfiltered enthusiasm", reads the short bio of the X @GeminiApp account.
Currently, there are only two posts, with the first one reading "*taps mic* Is this thing on?"
The second one is in the form of a short video stating that the X account will be the "go-to resource for the latest news, tips and updates":
We’re the team behind the Gemini app Your go-to resource for the latest news, tips and updates. Stay tuned! #ChatwithGeminipic.twitter.com/sN13qkFYMc— Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) July 24, 2024
A new voice for Gemini
Google's Gemini is getting more than just an X account. The smart assistant currently offers a single voice so far, but things are changing.
While this update might not seem significant, it represents a refinement expected from digital assistants. Offering users the ability to customize the voice of their digital assistant enhances the user experience. Customization is always a welcome feature, providing users with a more personalized interaction.
When this update becomes available globally (no timeline has been provided yet), users will have the option to choose the tone with which Gemini communicates. It is hoped that even more voice options will be introduced in the future.
