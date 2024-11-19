Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Gemini Advanced users can now "Save info" about themselves for more personalized results

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
A person's hand holding up a smartphone displaying the Gemini logo
Google's Gemini Advanced is rolling out a significant update today, allowing users to specify their interests and preferences for a more tailored AI experience. This enhancement brings Gemini closer to parity with competitors like ChatGPT, which have long offered personalized interactions.

The announcement, shared via an X post, highlights the ability to customize responses based on individual needs and preferences. Users can now request Gemini to remember details such as dietary restrictions, hobbies, or even preferred writing styles. This means interactions with the AI will become increasingly personalized, leading to more relevant and helpful responses.


To access this feature, users simply need to launch Gemini in their browser. A pop-up will likely guide them through the setup process. From there, instructing Gemini is as easy as using natural language. For instance, users can request "Always give me vegetarian recipes" or "I prefer concise answers." Gemini will then store this information and utilize it to shape future interactions.

A popup in Gemini announcing the new &amp;quot;Saved info&amp;quot; feature
Gemini popup today announcing the new feature is live. | Image credit — PhoneArena

This move towards personalization is a crucial step forward for Gemini Advanced. By remembering user preferences, the AI can provide more accurate and useful information. Imagine a scenario where Gemini automatically filters out recipes containing meat based on a user's dietary preference, or adapts its writing style to match the user's preferred tone. This level of customization can significantly enhance the user experience and make Gemini a more valuable tool for everyday tasks.

Recommended Stories
Furthermore, this update brings Gemini Advanced more in line with other chatbots like ChatGPT, which have already incorporated personalized features. This ensures Gemini remains competitive in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI assistants.

It's important to note that this feature is currently available to Gemini Advanced users with a Google One AI Premium Plan subscription. Access may also vary depending on the device, country, and language, but can be generally across the web and mobile devices.

This update makes Gemini Advanced feel more like a personal assistant than just a chatbot. As Gemini keeps getting smarter, who knows what other cool tricks it will learn to make our lives easier and more fun. This is definitely a big step towards a future where AI is more personalized and helpful than ever before.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless