Gemini Advanced users can now "Save info" about themselves for more personalized results

Google's Gemini Advanced is rolling out a significant update today, allowing users to specify their interests and preferences for a more tailored AI experience. This enhancement brings Gemini closer to parity with competitors like ChatGPT, which have long offered personalized interactions.

The announcement, shared via an X post, highlights the ability to customize responses based on individual needs and preferences. Users can now request Gemini to remember details such as dietary restrictions, hobbies, or even preferred writing styles. This means interactions with the AI will become increasingly personalized, leading to more relevant and helpful responses.

To access this feature, users simply need to launch Gemini in their browser. A pop-up will likely guide them through the setup process. From there, instructing Gemini is as easy as using natural language. For instance, users can request "Always give me vegetarian recipes" or "I prefer concise answers." Gemini will then store this information and utilize it to shape future interactions.







This move towards personalization is a crucial step forward for Gemini Advanced. By remembering user preferences, the AI can provide more accurate and useful information. Imagine a scenario where Gemini automatically filters out recipes containing meat based on a user's dietary preference, or adapts its writing style to match the user's preferred tone. This level of customization can significantly enhance the user experience and make Gemini a more valuable tool for everyday tasks.

It's important to note that this feature is currently available to Gemini Advanced users with a Google One AI Premium Plan subscription. Access may also vary depending on the device, country, and language, but can be generally across the web and mobile devices.





This update makes Gemini Advanced feel more like a personal assistant than just a chatbot. As Gemini keeps getting smarter, who knows what other cool tricks it will learn to make our lives easier and more fun. This is definitely a big step towards a future where AI is more personalized and helpful than ever before.



