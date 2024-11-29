Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
This Black Friday deal saves you $550 on the tougher than tough Garmin tactix 7 (Pro Ballistics Edition)

If you've got your mind set on getting an excellent smartwatch, now is the time to do just that. After all, Black Friday 2024 is here!

Save $550 on the Garmin tactix 7 (Pro Ballistics Edition): it's that good!

Smartwatches can be tough, but few are as tough as the Garmin tactix 7 (Pro Ballistics Edition). RIght now, Amazon has an amazing offer on it: 34% off its usual price, translating to $550 saved. Act now!
$550 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


If you're interested in the best smartwatches out there, I'm sure you're well aware of Garmin. Maybe, generally speaking here, most of the people are thinking of Samsung and Apple, when the topic of smartwatches is brought up.

However, we can't deny that Garmin makes some amazing time pieces.

The one I'm presenting you right now is the Garmin tactix 7 (Pro Ballistics Edition) – a tough, rugged, durable wrist monster.

It's not cheap (by any means), but you're getting top-shelf quality with this one. What's even better, right now its price is down by 34%. That's more than a third off its usual price. When we're talking about premium products, 34% off means hundreds of dollars saved.

I love the sound of it.

The Garmin tactix 7 is a beast: it's got a Power Sapphire solar charging lens for up to 37 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. It's got large, easy to stop and push traditional buttons plus a touchscreen display.

This edition excels in tactical features and brings a built-in Applied Ballistics calculator that enables you to calculate long-range shooting solutions in the field.

Of course, there's sophisticated GPS mapping, music features, advanced training features and so much more.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

