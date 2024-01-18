Step up your game with the Garmin Forerunner 255 at 23% off; get yours on Amazon UK

Save £70 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 at Amazon UK Amazon UK is now selling the epic Garmin Forerunner 255 at 23% off. This smartwatch offers plenty of awesome features to keep you motivated and help you stay on top of your fitness game. Get it now and save 23%. £70 off (23%) Buy at Amazon



Some outstanding features you get here include Garmin Coach and Daily Suggested Workouts. The coaching feature lets you use different training plans, including half-marathon routines, with expert guidance to help you make the most of every activity.



The other feature is pretty self-explanatory: it creates up to seven days of personalized training plans that automatically adapt after each completed mission according to your performance and recovery needs.



Needless to say, there are an impressive amount of running-oriented apps and features on the Forerunner 255. Whether you’d like to get more details on your running dynamics, running power, recovery time, or else, this bad boy gives you all those important details directly on your wrist.



With this puppy, you get constant heart rate measurements, Pulse Ox and respiration rate during sleep, body battery energy monitoring, women’s health and stress tracking, and more. Additionally, the wearable supports Garmin Pay, helping you make contactless payments on the go. Naturally, you can also pair it with your smartphone to display notifications.



Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is a great GPS smartwatch that should put enough to the table to make a worthwhile investment. If you agree with us, go ahead and get yours from Amazon UK at 23% off.