Step up your game with the Garmin Forerunner 255 at 23% off; get yours on Amazon UK

Wouldn’t it be great if you could have a rugged-looking wearable on your wrist to help keep your fitness motivation going strong? That’s not just a flight of fancy – it’s very much a reality if you pick the runner’s favorite Garmin Forerunner 255. This bad boy, mind you, is now enjoying an awesome 23% discount at Amazon UK, making it a no-miss for British fitness aficionados.

Although it’s best suited for runners, the Forerunner 255 should be suitable for just about anyone with an active lifestyle. With plenty of awesome wellness features besides the advanced workout-tracking functionalities, the Garmin timepiece is indeed a top-class GPS smartwatch. And now that it’s 23% cheaper than usual, it even rivals some of the best fitness trackers.

Some outstanding features you get here include Garmin Coach and Daily Suggested Workouts. The coaching feature lets you use different training plans, including half-marathon routines, with expert guidance to help you make the most of every activity.

The other feature is pretty self-explanatory: it creates up to seven days of personalized training plans that automatically adapt after each completed mission according to your performance and recovery needs.

Needless to say, there are an impressive amount of running-oriented apps and features on the Forerunner 255. Whether you’d like to get more details on your running dynamics, running power, recovery time, or else, this bad boy gives you all those important details directly on your wrist.

With this puppy, you get constant heart rate measurements, Pulse Ox and respiration rate during sleep, body battery energy monitoring, women’s health and stress tracking, and more. Additionally, the wearable supports Garmin Pay, helping you make contactless payments on the go. Naturally, you can also pair it with your smartphone to display notifications.

Overall, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is a great GPS smartwatch that should put enough to the table to make a worthwhile investment. If you agree with us, go ahead and get yours from Amazon UK at 23% off.

