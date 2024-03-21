Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale

Amazon's Spring Sale is in full swing, letting you grab a high-end smartwatch at a lovely discount. We are seeing quite a few sweet deals on Samsung's premium Galaxy Watches, like this one that allows you to snatch the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a lovely $166 price cut.

Yep! The most durable Galaxy Watch on the market is discounted by a whopping 42% on Amazon during its Spring Sale. However, we suggest you act fast and get one through this offer while the timepiece is still up for grabs. We are in the middle of a shopping spree, and Amazon is full of deal hunters who may beat you to it.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro was made for outdoor enthusiasts, meaning it's highly durable. With a titanium body and display made of sapphire crystal glass, it's ready to survive even the wildest of your adventures, plus a few accidental bashes against the wall.

With its plethora of health-tracking features, the watch will help you keep tabs on your health, while its body composition functionality will let you gain more insight into your body's fat and muscle percentages. Perfect for gym enthusiasts training to reach the form of their lives.

Additionally, you'll find features such as smart notifications, NFC, and the ability to make phone calls. The wearable also runs on Wear OS, allowing you to download various apps and even a few games directly.

Packing a huge — by smartwatch standards — 590mAh battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers up to three days of battery life on a single charge. So, you won't have to charge it every single night. Furthermore, the 10W WPC-based charging on board recharges the watch in slightly over an hour.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a lot to offer and is a real bargain right now. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab one before it's too late.

