Tipster reveals some specs for Samsung's humungous Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet

The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't the only Ultra device that Samsung plans on releasing this year. And some of the specs for this device, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, have been leaked by tipster Revegnus on Twitter. The tipster writes that the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. That is the same overclocked Qualcomm Application Processor (AP) found under the hood of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (and the other two Galaxy S23 series phones).





While the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset carries a high-performance X-3 core running at a clock speed of 3.20GHz, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy has the X-3 running at a 5% faster 3.36GHz. Additionally, on the "for Galaxy" variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Adreno 740 GPU runs at 719MHz which is 5.7% faster than the 680MHz clock speed that the Adreno 740 GPU runs on the regular version of the AP.







While Revegnus refers to the chip as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+, we think that what he meant was the aforementioned over-clocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.







The tipster also says that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be equipped with a 10880mAh battery. That is actually 3% smaller than the 11220mAh battery that Sammy used on last year's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is more energy-efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that was under the hood of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra which means the 2023 model could still deliver longer battery life.

Samsung fans might be happy to hear that the battery on the upcoming slate has a larger capacity than the 10758mAh battery found inside the M2-powered 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) tablets. Still, it is the actual battery life that really matters. Apple claims that users can get up to 10 hours between charges on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022). The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra had nearly 8 hours of battery life while browsing (120Hz refresh rate) according to our own test while it lasted slightly over 6 hours while gaming (120Hz refresh rate).











The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra featured a large 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 and a 120Hz refresh rate. We should see similar specs for the display on this year's model. And since the 2022 Ultra tablet had variants with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, we should see the same for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. And last year's model had a dual camera setup on the back (13MP primary, 6MP ultra-wide) and a 12MP front-facing selfie snapper.







The Wi-Fi-only version of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to be model number SM-X910U in the states while the Wi-Fi and Cellular model (with 5G support) should have a model number of SM-X918U. The currently available Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is over a year old which means that it shouldn't be too long before Samsung introduces the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.