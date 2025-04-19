A $300 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S9+ the top-tier Samsung tablet you should get
Looking for a new top-tier Android tablet that won't break the bank? You may want to check out Best Buy's deal on the Galaxy Tab S9+.
The retailer is offering a generous $300 discount on the 256GB model, allowing bargain hunters to score one for only $699.99. That's a pretty sweet deal, especially when you think about how this tablet used to go for nearly $1,000 back when the Tab S9 series was Samsung's top-tier lineup.
While this promo has been around for a while and we've covered it before, it's still one of the best offers out there. After all, scoring a high-end Samsung tablet that still packs a punch at a discounted price is a deal that's hard to pass up.
With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this tablet is built for both productivity and play. Whether you're multitasking, running demanding apps, or diving into intense gaming sessions, it delivers seamless performance without breaking a sweat.
All in all, the Galaxy Tab S9+ might not be a spring chicken, but it offers a lot of value, boasting fast performance and a gorgeous display. The slate is perfect if you want a powerful tablet without overspending. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and save big now!
It's great for binge-watching your favorite TV series, too, boasting a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a high 2800 x 1752 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Plus, with HDR10+ support, you get an even more immersive experience when streaming HDR content. And as a bonus, it comes with its own S Pen, making note-taking a breeze.
