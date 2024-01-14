Don't miss out on the chance to save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8 at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Another day, another epic discount to take advantage of at Best Buy. Recently, the merchant launched attractive price cuts on Google Pixel wearables. Now, something for Samsung fans is up for grabs. We’re talking, of course, about a super cool $200 discount on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 that helps you get way more bang for your buck.
Even though it may not be among Samsung’s most contemporary flagship tablet family, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is still worth buying in 2024. With a beautiful 11-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 resolution, the tablet provides bright and vivid visuals.
Of course, Samsung also equipped this puppy with a top-grade camera to ensure you look great during video chats. It features a dual camera setup featuring a 13MP main unit on the rear that can even record videos in 4K. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie snapper with Auto Framing that’ll keep you in focus during important work-related meetings.
The Galaxy Tab S8 additionally features a reasonably large battery with an 8,000mAh cell capacity. It supports fast charging speeds of 45W for utmost convenience.
As if that’s not enough, you can unlock extra savings via trade-ins. Then again, we should mention that this irresistible price cut first went live about a couple of weeks ago. In other words, Best Buy may not be feeling that generous much longer. And in case you’d like to get a more recently released slate, we’d suggest you head over to Amazon and snag a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE at 11% off.
Even though it may not be among Samsung’s most contemporary flagship tablet family, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is still worth buying in 2024. With a beautiful 11-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 resolution, the tablet provides bright and vivid visuals.
Under the hood, the integrated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC caters to your buttery-smooth browsing experience. It’s not just ideal for streaming and playing games – the Galaxy tablet also supports DeX Multitasking mode. This one lets you unlock the ultimate potential of your slate and enjoy laptop-like productivity in a compact form.
Of course, Samsung also equipped this puppy with a top-grade camera to ensure you look great during video chats. It features a dual camera setup featuring a 13MP main unit on the rear that can even record videos in 4K. On the front, you get a 12MP selfie snapper with Auto Framing that’ll keep you in focus during important work-related meetings.
The Galaxy Tab S8 additionally features a reasonably large battery with an 8,000mAh cell capacity. It supports fast charging speeds of 45W for utmost convenience.
Things that are NOT allowed: