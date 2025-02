Score the premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for peanuts with this generous 61% discount

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Save $140 at Woot! $89 99 $229 99 $140 off (61%) The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now on sale for a whopping $140 off their price at Woot. Thanks to this discount, you can snag a pair for just under $90, making them a steal. The earbuds deliver top-quality sound, have incredible ANC, and offer up to 29 hours of battery life with their case. Act fast and save big now! Buy at Woot Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Graphite: Save $59 on Amazon! $59 off (26%) Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite for $59 off on Amazon. Buy at Amazon

You definitely don't want to miss out! Being Samsung's ex-flagship earbuds, these fellas sound incredible. They are loud and deliver punchy bass. What's more, they have an outstanding ANC feature, allowing you to mute the whole world and enjoy your favorite tunes in peace. In fact, the active noise cancellation is even better than the ANC on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , as we found out in our dedicated review.Another highlight is their durability. With an IPX7 water resistance rating, they can handle being submerged up to three feet for about 30 minutes, making them suitable for the gym. What's more, they have solid battery life, offering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC on and up to 8 hours with it off. Add the case and their total playtime increases to up to 29 hours.So, what more could you ask for? For just $89.99, you'll get earbuds that sound amazing, have effective ANC, and offer great battery life. Don't wait—tap the offer button in this article and grab a pair at a discounted price today!