First Look: Samsung's new ad campaign encourages users to not follow what "Simon Says"

Samsung
An image of a female holding a Samsung smartphone with the words "Samsung presents" overlayed
Samsung has a knack for creating bold advertising campaigns that challenge the status quo, particularly when it comes to one notable competitor. Their latest effort is no different. Remember the game "Simon Says"? Samsung uses this childhood classic to explore the idea of conformity in a clever new campaign. The campaign playfully contrasts a city full of "Simons" (representing those who follow the crowd) with individuals who dare to be different, and we have a sneak peek of it below.


Video Thumbnail
Video credit — Samsung

Those that have followed Samsung's advertising campaigns throughout the years know for a fact that many of them have been quite memorable. While quite a few of them have been tailor-made to exaggerate and poke fun at the behavior of a particular fan base, it's true that they have also encouraged viewers to embrace their creativity.



The common thread in these campaigns is a focus on innovation and challenging expectations. Samsung says they want you to consider a different kind of mobile experience, one that goes beyond the ordinary — and that maybe they are the ones that can offer that.


This new campaign takes a lighthearted approach to a serious topic: the pressure to conform. By using the familiar game of "Simon Says," Samsung creates a relatable and engaging story. The campaign is a refreshing reminder that it's okay to stand out and be yourself, even in a world that often pushes us to fit in.


It'll be interesting to see how this campaign resonates with audiences. In a world where trends come and go so quickly, it's easy to get caught up in following the crowd. Perhaps this campaign will encourage people to think a bit more about their choices and embrace their individuality — whatever their preferences might be.


For us techies, what is important in this author's opinion, is that we enjoy the tech we have chosen to use. Tech is supposed to make our lives easier, and having choices that can both help us be more productive and as a bonus, enhance our lifestyles, is what it's all about. Everything else is inconsequential, even when we are told otherwise.




https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk

Epic early Black Friday sale lets you save up to $1,100 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung
The stylish Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal with this pre-Black Friday promo at Samsung
Apple iPhone SE 4 release date set for March with LG Innotek camera module
Red Magic 10 Pro+ live images surface ahead of tomorrow's announcement
Apple's Beats Solo 3 come with amazing battery life at a nice $69 price in early Black Friday deal
Realme 14 Pro Lite mid-ranger tipped to arrive early next year
