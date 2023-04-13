Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Finding games to play on your Wear OS smartwatch just became easier

Google Wearables
1
Finding games to play on your Wear OS smartwatch just became easier
Many people play games on their smartphones when they have some time to kill. For example, while waiting for their doctor's appointment or commuting to work. But it appears that you might soon start seeing more and more people playing games on their smartwatches instead of their smartphones.

As 9to5Google first reported, Google has made finding games for Wear OS smartwatches easier. If you now go to the Other devices tab in the gaming section of the Google Play Store, you will find a new category called Watch.

This category contains quite a few games specifically made for Wear OS-powered smartwatches. And to make it even easier for you to find a nice game to play, Google has divided the games into two sections: "Relax with games for your watch" and "Challenging games on the go."

In the first section, you will find mostly simple puzzle games that will help you "forget the time." There is even a sort of racing game where you can drive a car around a racetrack trying to make the fastest lap possible.

In the second section, you will find slightly more complicated games. There are even a few RPGs there. For example, you can play Wearamon, which is a hybrid between a pet sim game and an RPG. You will need to take care of your Wearamons, which means you will need to feed, pet, and clean them.

You can also play Lifeline, which is a text-based adventure game where you help the main character, Taylor, survive on an unknown moon following the crash of their spaceship. The game has many possible outcomes, which means the ending depends solely on you.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
Verizon announces price increases for older Unlimited plans
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
The Pixel 6a is currently a real steal at Amazon; grab one now
The Pixel 6a is currently a real steal at Amazon; grab one now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google’s AI Bard gets an Updates page so you can track its progress
Google’s AI Bard gets an Updates page so you can track its progress
Finding games to play on your Wear OS smartwatch just became easier
Finding games to play on your Wear OS smartwatch just became easier
Snapchat dark mode for Android looks cool but may be for paying customers
Snapchat dark mode for Android looks cool but may be for paying customers
Looking to get out of China, Apple's Indian iPhone production surged last year
Looking to get out of China, Apple's Indian iPhone production surged last year
ZTE Axon 50 Ultra unveiled with satellite messaging and hefty battery
ZTE Axon 50 Ultra unveiled with satellite messaging and hefty battery
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
Motorola is giving away an excellent Lenovo tablet for free with Edge+ and Edge 2022
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless