Facebook Messenger adds new HD calling features, AI video backgrounds, more

Facebook Messenger is stepping up its game with a suite of new features aimed at making calling more engaging and convenient. The most notable addition is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to create unique backgrounds for video calls. Users can now personalize their video chats with dynamic visuals, adding a touch of personality and flair to their conversations.





This update comes on the heels of Messenger's recent rollout of AI-generated chat themes, showcasing Meta's continued push to integrate AI into its platforms. By bringing this technology to video calls, Messenger allows users to express themselves creatively and enhance their virtual presence.





Beyond the aesthetic upgrades, Messenger is also prioritizing call quality. The introduction of high-definition (HD) video calls promises sharper and clearer visuals. Coupled with background noise suppression and voice isolation capabilities, Messenger aims to provide an immersive calling experience, even in noisy environments.





Recognizing that not all calls can be answered immediately, Messenger now offers the ability to leave audio or video messages. This feature mirrors traditional voicemail functionality, providing a convenient way to connect when a call is missed.





For added convenience, Messenger has integrated with Siri, allowing for hands-free calling and messaging. Users can now initiate calls and dictate messages through voice commands to Siri, streamlining communication for those on the go.





All of the new Messenger features. | Images credit — Meta





Here's a recap of all the new key features:

AI-powered backgrounds for video calls

High-definition (HD) video calls

Background noise reduction

Voice isolation

Audio and video messages

Siri integration for hands-free calling and messaging





The introduction of all the above, signal Messenger's evolution from a simple messaging app to a comprehensive communication hub. By taking advantage of AI capabilities and enhancing call quality, Messenger aims to provide a more engaging and user-friendly experience.





Personally, I'm excited about the potential of AI-generated backgrounds to add some fun and spontaneity to family video calls. It will be interesting to see how users embrace this creative tool and personalize their virtual interactions. The addition of HD calling is also a welcome improvement, especially for those who rely on Messenger for staying connected with friends and family.