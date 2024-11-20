Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday Coming
Early Amazon Black Friday deals are in, with much more to come!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Facebook Messenger adds new HD calling features, AI video backgrounds, more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A marketing image of Messenger's new calling features
Facebook Messenger is stepping up its game with a suite of new features aimed at making calling more engaging and convenient.  The most notable addition is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to create unique backgrounds for video calls. Users can now personalize their video chats with dynamic visuals, adding a touch of personality and flair to their conversations.

This update comes on the heels of Messenger's recent rollout of AI-generated chat themes, showcasing Meta's continued push to integrate AI into its platforms.  By bringing this technology to video calls, Messenger allows users to express themselves creatively and enhance their virtual presence.

Beyond the aesthetic upgrades, Messenger is also prioritizing call quality.  The introduction of high-definition (HD) video calls promises sharper and clearer visuals. Coupled with background noise suppression and voice isolation capabilities, Messenger aims to provide an immersive calling experience, even in noisy environments.

Recognizing that not all calls can be answered immediately, Messenger now offers the ability to leave audio or video messages.  This feature mirrors traditional voicemail functionality, providing a convenient way to connect when a call is missed.

For added convenience, Messenger has integrated with Siri, allowing for hands-free calling and messaging. Users can now initiate calls and dictate messages through voice commands to Siri, streamlining communication for those on the go.

All of the new Messenger features. | Images credit — Meta

Here's a recap of all the new key features:
  • AI-powered backgrounds for video calls
  • High-definition (HD) video calls
  • Background noise reduction
  • Voice isolation
  • Audio and video messages
  • Siri integration for hands-free calling and messaging

The introduction of all the above, signal Messenger's evolution from a simple messaging app to a comprehensive communication hub. By taking advantage of AI capabilities and enhancing call quality, Messenger aims to provide a more engaging and user-friendly experience.

Personally, I'm excited about the potential of AI-generated backgrounds to add some fun and spontaneity to family video calls. It will be interesting to see how users embrace this creative tool and personalize their virtual interactions.  The addition of HD calling is also a welcome improvement, especially for those who rely on Messenger for staying connected with friends and family.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
US Cellular sells its 5G network spectrum that T-Mobile didn't get
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads

Latest News

At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
At 50% off, the Razr (2023) sells for just under $350, making it the most affordable foldable out there
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
After 20+ years, Apple is finally making another dedicated camera - but the wrong kind
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Asus ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro specs leak once again ahead of official announcement
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless