Facebook and Disney bring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Messenger
Also, Facebook teamed up with Disney to create limited-edition AR effects, which can be used when making Messenger video calls or when you take photos using the Messenger camera. There are a couple of nice-looking AR effects up for grabs if you're into Star Wars, such as a Lightspeed Effect, a Cockpit Effect that simulates Poe Dameron's X-Wing, as well as the Dark vs. Light Effect that basically lets you choose a side.
The brand-new Star Wars chat theme that comes along with all the reactions, stickers and AR effects can be enabled from the Messenger thread by tapping the name of the thread, opening the settings and then selecting “theme” where you should be able to find the Star Wars chat theme.
