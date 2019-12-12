iOS Android Apps

Facebook and Disney bring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Messenger

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 12, 2019, 1:11 PM
Facebook and Disney have just announced a new partnership that will bring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content to the Messenger app across all platforms. Developed from the ground up by Facebook, the new Star Wars theme, reactions, stickers, and AR effects are now available to all Messenger users on Android and iOS devices.

As you can imagine, the new reactions and stickers are meant to allow Star Wars fans to express themselves using their favorite characters, which are now just a tap away thanks to these new features introduced by Facebook.

Also, Facebook teamed up with Disney to create limited-edition AR effects, which can be used when making Messenger video calls or when you take photos using the Messenger camera. There are a couple of nice-looking AR effects up for grabs if you're into Star Wars, such as a Lightspeed Effect, a Cockpit Effect that simulates Poe Dameron's X-Wing, as well as the Dark vs. Light Effect that basically lets you choose a side.


The brand-new Star Wars chat theme that comes along with all the reactions, stickers and AR effects can be enabled from the Messenger thread by tapping the name of the thread, opening the settings and then selecting “theme” where you should be able to find the Star Wars chat theme.

