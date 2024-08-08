Facebook creators can now complete educational trainings to have their warnings removed
Facebook can remove warnings if creators complete educational trainings | Screenshots credits: FacebookFacebook has just announced a new project that will make it easier for creators to have their warnings removed. In fact, the new feature is meant to address the issue of violating Facebook's Community Standards by teaching creators to avoid it in the first place.
The new feature that focuses on educating creators allows them to complete specific educational training to have their warnings removed. When a creator violates Facebook's Community Standards for the first time, they will receive a notification to complete an in-app educational training about the policy they violated.
Once they complete the educational training, their warning will be removed from their record. Also, if they avoid another violation for an entire year, they will be allowed to participate in the “remove your warning” experience again.
However, if they violate a policy again within the year, they will receive another warning, which won’t be removable by completing an educational training. Facebook also announced that subsequent violations could cause the account to have less reach and limited monetization opportunities.
The new warning removal tool is now available to people using Professional Mode, but Facebook says it plans to roll it out more broadly in the coming months, so we expect this to be available to everyone at some point in the future.
At first glance, this is a welcome change, especially for those who use Facebook as their main source of income. If you’re earning money on Facebook, a violation of its Community Standards may lead to losing access to monetization tools more often than not.
Thanks to the new feature, you’ll be able to remove your received warning by simply completing an educational training. However, it’s important to mention that posting content that includes sexual exploitation, the sale of high-risk drugs, or glorification of dangerous organizations and individuals are ineligible for warning removal.
