Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Facebook creators can now complete educational trainings to have their warnings removed

By
0comments
Facebook creators can now complete educational trainings to have their warnings removed
Facebook can remove warnings if creators complete educational trainings | Screenshots credits: Facebook
Facebook has just announced a new project that will make it easier for creators to have their warnings removed. In fact, the new feature is meant to address the issue of violating Facebook's Community Standards by teaching creators to avoid it in the first place.

The new feature that focuses on educating creators allows them to complete specific educational training to have their warnings removed. When a creator violates Facebook's Community Standards for the first time, they will receive a notification to complete an in-app educational training about the policy they violated.

Once they complete the educational training, their warning will be removed from their record. Also, if they avoid another violation for an entire year, they will be allowed to participate in the “remove your warning” experience again.

However, if they violate a policy again within the year, they will receive another warning, which won’t be removable by completing an educational training. Facebook also announced that subsequent violations could cause the account to have less reach and limited monetization opportunities.

The new warning removal tool is now available to people using Professional Mode, but Facebook says it plans to roll it out more broadly in the coming months, so we expect this to be available to everyone at some point in the future.

At first glance, this is a welcome change, especially for those who use Facebook as their main source of income. If you’re earning money on Facebook, a violation of its Community Standards may lead to losing access to monetization tools more often than not.

Thanks to the new feature, you’ll be able to remove your received warning by simply completing an educational training. However, it’s important to mention that posting content that includes sexual exploitation, the sale of high-risk drugs, or glorification of dangerous organizations and individuals are ineligible for warning removal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year
iPhone 16 launch date leak says it will be announced a few days earlier than last year

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless