Two months later even employees question the AT&T Guarantee

AT&T Wireless service
AT&T logo on a building
Almost two months ago (January 9, 2025) AT&T announced a new policy to make sure that its customers were always getting the service they deserved. After only a short while both AT&T employees and its users are now questioning whether this policy is anything more than marketing.

The AT&T Guarantee promised three core aspects:

  • Reward cards for less than optimal technical support
  • Device deals for all customers regardless of their current plan
  • And compensation for service outages

That last point is perhaps the most interesting one and is also what AT&T’s own representatives are now questioning the validity of.

AT&T promised that 60 minutes of a wireless outage or 20 minutes of a wired network outage would qualify for compensation. The carrier said that affected customers would be credited with a full day’s worth of service charges for these network problems.

When the AT&T Guarantee was initially announced it was met with lots of skepticism. Users said that this was purely marketing and that the end consumer would never benefit from this policy. Some joked that the only guarantee with AT&T was that the company would take your money.


An AT&T advanced tech support representative reveals that they’ve seen compensation as low as $0.88. A user chimed in and shared that they’ve received a compensation of only $0.46. Once more the usefulness of the AT&T Guarantee was brought into question because compensation rates are so laughably low.

However, when you do all the math the credits that users are receiving don’t seem too far off from what they should be. Could they and should they have been a bit more practical? Yes, but AT&T is not completely ripping off its customers with the Guarantee policy.

The only dubious factor for the AT&T Guarantee, in my opinion, are the requirements for receiving compensation. A user shared that the 60 minute outage promise requires at least 10 towers to have gone offline in the area for customers to be eligible for compensation. That’s a lot and probably leads to customers experiencing network problems when a few towers go down without receiving anything in return.

There is currently an AT&T outage in Tucson and I wonder if anyone there will be eligible for compensation as well, no matter how small.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

